RELEASE NOTE

Share · View all patches · Build 14253131 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 14:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Critical changes

• Earning positive karma 🕊️

◦ Wanna repent and not be a marked target for contracts? You can do now following for some good karma:

▪︎ Cleaning up garbage bags

▪︎ Selling cooked food

▪︎ One time positive bonus for new class registration

• Bandit safe floors ☮️

◦ Top floors of 3rd and 2nd class are now equipped with peacekeeper turrets targeting anyone -1.5 karma

◦ Enjoy the safety or repent!

• Digital party only credits experiment 💰

◦ All credits accounts are now party only accounts, so you always share them

◦ If joining a new party you will merge your current credits with the party account

◦ When leaving or kicked out of party you get nothing back!

◦ You can still withdraw cash

• Mining turrets 🪨

◦ Place a mining turret near resource nodes and pick the resource you want to mine

◦ This is preferred way how to mine meganodes

• ZIPLINES ⏩

◦ Place both anchors and zip awaaaaay!

◦ Crafted at basic crafting station

• Pipes building set! 🏗️

◦ Need more rat tunnels? You can now build your own

• New tailly clothes 👘

◦ The hottest trends in lowest classes got even better

• PvP Contracts 🦻

◦ Rewards for successful contract dropped to 1000 credits

• Weapons 🔫

◦ New damage distance drop off functionality