RELEASE NOTE

Critical changes
• Earning positive karma 🕊️
◦ Wanna repent and not be a marked target for contracts? You can do now following for some good karma:
▪︎ Cleaning up garbage bags
▪︎ Selling cooked food
▪︎ One time positive bonus for new class registration
• Bandit safe floors ☮️
◦ Top floors of 3rd and 2nd class are now equipped with peacekeeper turrets targeting anyone -1.5 karma
◦ Enjoy the safety or repent!
• Digital party only credits experiment 💰
◦ All credits accounts are now party only accounts, so you always share them
◦ If joining a new party you will merge your current credits with the party account
◦ When leaving or kicked out of party you get nothing back!
◦ You can still withdraw cash
• Mining turrets 🪨
◦ Place a mining turret near resource nodes and pick the resource you want to mine
◦ This is preferred way how to mine meganodes
• ZIPLINES ⏩
◦ Place both anchors and zip awaaaaay!
◦ Crafted at basic crafting station
• Pipes building set! 🏗️
◦ Need more rat tunnels? You can now build your own
• New tailly clothes 👘
◦ The hottest trends in lowest classes got even better
• PvP Contracts 🦻
◦ Rewards for successful contract dropped to 1000 credits
• Weapons 🔫
◦ New damage distance drop off functionality
