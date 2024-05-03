In each world, the Great Holiday is celebrated differently, but in Elinor, battles with Evil Goose await you, as well as tasks from the city's residents, the hunt for golden eggs, and more!

Upon entering the game, you'll have access to tasks from Barfos or Ungor for "Atonement of Sins" and daily quests, completing which you can receive Technomagic golden eggs with random rewards.

New ammunition has been added to the list of prizes from the Technomagic golden egg — rotten and armor-piercing eggs. The rotten egg, when used in battle, reduces the enemy's health for each second of their turn, while the armor-piercing egg allows you to deliver a guaranteed armor-piercing blow (ignoring the enemy's armor) equal to 1 damage + damage from medals and weapons. The use of these ammunitions, as well as the painted egg, is required for the new series of medals "Egg Champion."

Upon entering the game, you will receive several feathers of the Evil Goose, using them will summon a formidable monster that has copied your parameters to battle. By defeating the ferocious bird, you will obtain its nest, in which you will find one of the colorful painted eggs, a golden egg, or its shells. Collecting 10 shells with the help of magic glue will give you a whole golden egg. The golden eggs you obtain can be exchanged for festive, rare, and unique ammunition at the Rarity Store. Additionally, you will receive golden eggs for unlocking the achievement "Evil Goose" (if you haven't already) or with a chance from the Technomagic golden egg.

Additional feathers of the Evil Goose can be obtained by killing the Goose (with a low chance) or purchased for universal coins at the Rarity Store.

The holiday quests and events will end on May 5th, but you can spend the golden eggs at the Rarity Store until May 6th inclusive.

The city florists will gladly offer you to purchase beautiful souvenir eggs made of precious stones.

We wish you a great holiday!