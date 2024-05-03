2024.5.3.467 - Texture resolution settings, join/leave notifications & lots more

Even more settings! You can now control the texture resolution to save VRAM and change the filtering options (default is now anisotropic!).

There's improvements to Earmuff (added directionality), gamepad otpions, tracker freezing and framerate limiting when in background.

There is now also official support for user join/leave notifications, you can enable it in the notification settings!

There's a bunch of other fixes and improvements too.

Sorry this build took a while. Combination of dealing with my PC not wanting to boot and hitting a nasty Unity bug with something that seemed that would be quick (disabling VSync when the app is not focused makes it think it's focused again, which makes the background frame limiting not work if VSync is on... this took me like 2 hours to figure out and find a workaround, by importing native Windows method, since the Unity one just doesn't work right >///< )

Anyway, I hope you enjoy!

New Features:

Implement Texture Quality settings, which allow controlling the resolution & filtering of textures (requested by @ultrawidegamer, issue #1658 and iamgreaser, issue #259)

-- You can set the relative texture resolution (e.g. load textures at half or quarter of original resolution)

-- You can also limit the maximum resolution of textures

-- You can configure minimum texture size - any textures under this size won't be limited

-- Any setting changes only apply to newly loaded textures. There is a button that will force all the textures to reload intermediately, which can be heavy process

-- This utilizes the asset variant system - limiting the maximum size will skip loading the higher resolution mips and save on download size/time as well

-- Default filtering is now Anisotropic (this might be different on systems where this might be too expensive)

-- The defaults on each machine are initialized based on amount of VRAM detected. Settings will be appropriately lowered for machines with less (or equal) than 6 GB, 4 GB or 2 GB of available VRAM

-- These settings are per-machine

-- Procedural textures are not affected

Add Directionality setting to Earmuff mode (requested by @bluetera, @chris_blackpaw, @epiceaston197, issue #1917)

-- This allows you to control how much you hear behind you - the lower the value, the more users behind you'll hear

-- The distance setting affects both the cone distance and the sphere distance

Add settings for limiting background framerate and VSync for desktop (requested by @kulza, issue #1784 and NimbusHeartstriker, issue #1052)

-- This is useful if you need to conserve system resources when using Resonite alongside other programs and games

Filtering options on texture providers are now nullable and used to override the filtering options from the default

-- All existing textures have their values set to null to use the new defaults, unless they were specifically set to Point filtering

Added Use Gamepad When Unfocused setting (default on)

-- This allows you to disable gamepad inputs when Resonite is unfocused (requested by @flamesoulis, issue #105 and @vrbat, issue #1675)

Added Freeze Tracking setting for individual trackers

-- This lets you keep using the tracker for tracking, but freeze it current position temporarily

-- This is non-persistent setting and will be reset on next launch

Add default grab type setting (requested by @electronus, issue #1815)

Added notifications for users joining & leaving current session (requested by @readun, issue #1902)

-- This is off by default, you can turn it on in Settings

Add support for search phrase to WorldUsersFeed (requested by @jackthefoxotter and @nordwick, issue #1889)

-- This filters all users who contain given substring in their name

-- The filtering is not case sensitive at the moment

-- We can extend this to more advanced syntax if necessary

Tweaks:

Make Port field on OSC_Receiver not parse continuously to prevent host access dialog spam when editing the port (reported by @probableprime, issue #1891)

Session started notifications will now always how the name of the host, rather than N/A

Added UserObjectNetworkStatistic to allow accessing statistics of type string (based on report by @lexevo, issue #1833)

-- The previous node has been renamed to UserNumericNetworkStatistic

Locale:

Merged German locale update by @muppeq

Merged Chinese locale update by modimobeikete

Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc

Merged Russian locale update by @shadowpanther

Bugfixes: