Queen Of The Hill Playtest update for 3 May 2024

first feedback update! yay!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed a bug that crashed the game when upgrading the nest past level 14,
capped queen attack speed to limit spam clicking
added an attack speed upgrade to increase attack speed
shortened the length of a day from 120 seconds to 90 seconds.
kissed each ant on the forehead.

