Highlights
- Rebuild performance management - How performers and performances are controlled has been completely rebuild, including music and lights customized to individual performances, included with the game.
- Audio Improvements - Sound effects have been added to the UI, and Crowd / Audience sounds will now play during Performances. Also, these
- Rebuild Settings in new UI - The Settings menu is now working again, and includes initial versions of Audio settings, where you can configure the volumes of music and various sounds present in the game, and of Input Settings, which allows you to view all and remap the game's keybindings - but beware, the remapping process still needs to be improved.
Other Fixes
- Update menu to support tooltips
- Add checks to new game menu to validate the player's festival setup before allowing them to continue
- Pause / unpause environment FX with simulation
- Add tooltips to Game Main UI
- Fix bug in performance generation using incorrect end time
- When skipping through time, also skip over weather instead of playing back rapidly
- Show actual total hours untill Activity in Character InfoPanel
- Keep game simulation pause state while accessing settings menu in-game
- Fix bug in event setup, use set event end time
- Fix bug where occurence saves wouldn't show because the wrong date was stored
- On PostProduction phase, hide ECC panel close button, disable play/pause buttons
- Fix & improve (UI) sim time / speed control
- Update to render in-game settings while still rendering main menu
- Use entire event duration while generating character activities / performances
- Move around menu UI controllers
- Setup occurence when enabling new game menu, prior to actually starting game
- Add Event Setup Element for New Game menu
- Don't always unpause on load
