April Balance Patch hotfix

Today is a hotfix for April's balance patch, as well as some client fixes.
Client
- Corrected some issues with rules text and descriptions
- Fixed an issue in which you could not click on rune links in the combat log that appeared before opening the combat log
- Fixed an issue with the client's Deck Manager in which you could not filter on the race Archdemon and the race Archdemon would show up as race Bird
Server
- Fixed an issue with the ability Invoke: Veil of the Mind in which it was reducing/increasing cooldowns by 4 instead of 2
- Fixed an issue with the ability Invoke: Warbeast Roar in which it was either not applying Frightened or not dealing damage
Balance
Abilities
- Flame Charge AP cost changed to 3 (was 2)
- Poison Charge AP cost changed to 3 (was 2)
- Spark Charge AP cost changed to 3 (was 2)
- Units with the ability Final Word have their nora cost reduced by 1
- Units with the ability Truthseeker have their nora cost reduced by 2
Spells
- Nora cost of the spell Soul Feed changed to 30 (was 35)
Equipment
- Virtue now gives the ability Empathy rather than Vitality: Nora
Relics
- Mindslicer Obelisk now gives Reflection rank 2 (was 3)
- Nora cost of Tome of Hate changed to 40 (was 45)
- Nora cost of Echo Chamber changed to 40 (was 45)
Champions
Demonologist
- HP changed from 46 to 45
- Removed base ability Helpless
- Removed base ability Pawn
- Added base ability Defenseless
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Grant: Magical Aura, Pawn*, Bleed
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Blood Convergence, Weaken Spells*, Swarm: Deep-Elf Skeleton
- Nora Cost changed from 77 to 79 (77-79)
Chilling Scale
- DMG changed from 10 to 11
- HP changed from 50 to 52
- Removed base ability Chilling Discipline
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Chilling Discipline*, Murkwater Frenzy, Execute
- Nora Cost changed from 74 to 73 (72-74)
Boghopper Elite
- DMG changed from 11 to 10
- Removed base ability Hunter: Fighter
- Added base ability Multiattack 1
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Battle Leader*, Reinforcement 1, Confuse Enemy
Draksar Archer
- DMG changed from 9 to 10
- Removed base ability Regeneration
- Added base ability Regeneration 1
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Heart Strike, Sunder 1*, Sundered Exploit
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Inhibiting Touch, Precision*, Aim
- Nora Cost changed from 73 to 72 (70-76)
Firk Mind Shredder
- DMG changed from 0 to 8
- HP changed from 46 to 50
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Void Shield*, Psychic Magnetism, Psychic Compulsion
Nefari Shockbow
- DEF changed from 1 to 0
- Nora Cost changed from 71 to 72 (71-79)
Grimlic
- DMG changed from 10 to 13
- HP changed from 49 to 47
- Removed base ability Surge: Enemy
- Added base ability Trail: Fire Wall
Salaman Commando
- Faction changed from FS/UD to FS
Salaman Ninja
- Faction changed from FS to FS/UD
- DMG changed from 12 to 11
- HP changed from 46 to 49
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Portal Dancer, Shadowspawn*, Surge: Shadows
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Portal Walker, Evasive 2*, Swap 3
- Nora Cost changed from 76 to 69 (68-69)
Sixul the Worldender
- DMG changed from 11 to 12
- DEF changed from 1 to 2
- HP changed from 50 to 55
- Removed base ability Terraform: Lava
- Added base ability Flame Siphon 1
- Added base ability Immunity: Fire
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Flamestrike*, Tectonic Pulse, Tremor
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Annihilate*, Terraform: Lava 2, Vigor: Psychic
- Nora Cost changed from 85 to 92 (89-95)
Hook Fiend
- HP changed from 50 to 48
- Removed base ability Horrific Aura
- Added base ability Horrific Aura 2
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Fear 3, Assault*, Binding Chains
- Nora Cost changed from 74 to 75 (74-76)
Gekaal, High One
- HP changed from 50 to 48
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Resurrect 2, Fellowship*, Gift of Scrying
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Divert*, Divine Favor 2, Council: Spells
- Nora Cost changed from 91 to 92 (92-94)
Light of the Circle
- DMG changed from 10 to 9
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Precision*, Aim, Sabotage: Fire
Borderguard Elite
- DMG changed from 10 to 11
- Added base ability Violent
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Logistics: Speed, Courage*, Render
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Battle Leader*, Resolute, Hunter: Fighter
- Nora Cost changed from 74 to 75 (74-77)
Mountain Garu
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Reinforcement 1, Reinforcement 2*
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Berserker 2*, Berserker 3
Draksar Master
- Nora Cost changed from 69 to 67 (67-75)
Fae Oracle
- Removed base ability Grant: Tempo
- Removed base ability Nora Shield
- Added base ability Anthomancy
- Added base ability Bubble
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Summon: Dreamblossom, Cleansing Aura, Summon: Prismatic Crystals*
Korona, Bok Huntress
- Removed base ability Duel
- Added base ability Shred Defense
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Stat Bonus: Speed 1*, Vivify, Underdepths Exploit
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Quest: Kill Enemy, Assault*, Thirst for Battle
Xulos, Undead Sage / Xulos the Glorious
- HP changed from 46 to 49
- Removed base ability Scorn
- Added base ability Drain 2
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Scorn*, Healing Deficiency, Vulnerable
General Korsien
- DMG changed from 10 to 12
- DEF changed from 1 to 2
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Lead the Charge, Frightful Aura 3*, Battle Harden 2
- Nora Cost changed from 91 to 90 (90-91)
Ghoulhunter
- Nora Cost changed from 64 to 62 (62-65)
High Warlock
- DMG changed from 9 to 10
- RNG changed from 4-5 to 4-6
- Added base ability Vulnerability: Frost
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Rite of Power, Spellswallower*, Violence Charged 1
- Nora Cost changed from 72 to 73 (71-74)
Cyclonic Fesh
- Removed base ability Lightning Blast
- Added base ability Peaks Exploit
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Electricity Eater, Sabotage: Electricity, Lightning Blast*
Icesnap
- Added base ability Immunity: Frost
Deathcaster
- HP changed from 52 to 47
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Thrash*, Forsaken Exploit, Ignorance
- Nora Cost changed from 77 to 76 (74-76)
Serkan, Lich Master
- RNG changed from 5-6 to 4-6
- HP changed from 47 to 49
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Dictate, Debilitate, Defensive Strike*
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Combo Attack: Drain, Pawn, Life Siphon*
- Nora Cost changed from 92 to 90 (90-93)
Sheoul Demon
- Removed base ability Iron Will
- Added base ability Logistics: Speed
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Rend 3, Underdepths Exploit, Assault*
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Imposing Aura, Blood Rage*, Surge: Demon
Demon Lich
- Removed base ability Flame Armor
- Removed base ability Vulnerability: Frost
- Added base ability Set Ablaze
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Dictate*, Cast: Cauterize , Flamethrower
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Flame Armor, Cleansing Flame*, Flame Prison
Imp Familiar
- Removed base ability Fire Acolyte
- Removed base ability Stall
- Added base ability Regeneration 2
- Added base ability Favor
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Grant: Magical Aura*, Flame Charge, Stall
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Boost*, Council: Spells, Flourish
Balance updates can also be found on the Pox Nora website in cases where they are too long to list here
