April Balance Patch hotfix

Today is a hotfix for April's balance patch, as well as some client fixes.

Client

Corrected some issues with rules text and descriptions

Fixed an issue in which you could not click on rune links in the combat log that appeared before opening the combat log

Fixed an issue with the client's Deck Manager in which you could not filter on the race Archdemon and the race Archdemon would show up as race Bird

Server

Fixed an issue with the ability Invoke: Veil of the Mind in which it was reducing/increasing cooldowns by 4 instead of 2

Fixed an issue with the ability Invoke: Warbeast Roar in which it was either not applying Frightened or not dealing damage

Balance

Abilities

Flame Charge AP cost changed to 3 (was 2)

Poison Charge AP cost changed to 3 (was 2)

Spark Charge AP cost changed to 3 (was 2)

Units with the ability Final Word have their nora cost reduced by 1

Units with the ability Truthseeker have their nora cost reduced by 2

Spells

Nora cost of the spell Soul Feed changed to 30 (was 35)

Equipment

Virtue now gives the ability Empathy rather than Vitality: Nora

Relics

Mindslicer Obelisk now gives Reflection rank 2 (was 3)

Nora cost of Tome of Hate changed to 40 (was 45)

Nora cost of Echo Chamber changed to 40 (was 45)

Champions

Demonologist

HP changed from 46 to 45

Removed base ability Helpless

Removed base ability Pawn

Added base ability Defenseless

Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Grant: Magical Aura, Pawn*, Bleed

Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Blood Convergence, Weaken Spells*, Swarm: Deep-Elf Skeleton

Nora Cost changed from 77 to 79 (77-79)

Chilling Scale

DMG changed from 10 to 11

HP changed from 50 to 52

Removed base ability Chilling Discipline

Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Chilling Discipline*, Murkwater Frenzy, Execute

Nora Cost changed from 74 to 73 (72-74)

Boghopper Elite

DMG changed from 11 to 10

Removed base ability Hunter: Fighter

Added base ability Multiattack 1

Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Battle Leader*, Reinforcement 1, Confuse Enemy

Draksar Archer

DMG changed from 9 to 10

Removed base ability Regeneration

Added base ability Regeneration 1

Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Heart Strike, Sunder 1*, Sundered Exploit

Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Inhibiting Touch, Precision*, Aim

Nora Cost changed from 73 to 72 (70-76)

Firk Mind Shredder

DMG changed from 0 to 8

HP changed from 46 to 50

Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Void Shield*, Psychic Magnetism, Psychic Compulsion

Nefari Shockbow

DEF changed from 1 to 0

Nora Cost changed from 71 to 72 (71-79)

Grimlic

DMG changed from 10 to 13

HP changed from 49 to 47

Removed base ability Surge: Enemy

Added base ability Trail: Fire Wall

Salaman Commando

Faction changed from FS/UD to FS

Salaman Ninja

Faction changed from FS to FS/UD

DMG changed from 12 to 11

HP changed from 46 to 49

Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Portal Dancer, Shadowspawn*, Surge: Shadows

Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Portal Walker, Evasive 2*, Swap 3

Nora Cost changed from 76 to 69 (68-69)

Sixul the Worldender

DMG changed from 11 to 12

DEF changed from 1 to 2

HP changed from 50 to 55

Removed base ability Terraform: Lava

Added base ability Flame Siphon 1

Added base ability Immunity: Fire

Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Flamestrike*, Tectonic Pulse, Tremor

Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Annihilate*, Terraform: Lava 2, Vigor: Psychic

Nora Cost changed from 85 to 92 (89-95)

Hook Fiend

HP changed from 50 to 48

Removed base ability Horrific Aura

Added base ability Horrific Aura 2

Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Fear 3, Assault*, Binding Chains

Nora Cost changed from 74 to 75 (74-76)

Gekaal, High One

HP changed from 50 to 48

Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Resurrect 2, Fellowship*, Gift of Scrying

Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Divert*, Divine Favor 2, Council: Spells

Nora Cost changed from 91 to 92 (92-94)

Light of the Circle

DMG changed from 10 to 9

Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Precision*, Aim, Sabotage: Fire

Borderguard Elite

DMG changed from 10 to 11

Added base ability Violent

Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Logistics: Speed, Courage*, Render

Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Battle Leader*, Resolute, Hunter: Fighter

Nora Cost changed from 74 to 75 (74-77)

Mountain Garu

Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Reinforcement 1, Reinforcement 2*

Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Berserker 2*, Berserker 3

Draksar Master

Nora Cost changed from 69 to 67 (67-75)

Fae Oracle

Removed base ability Grant: Tempo

Removed base ability Nora Shield

Added base ability Anthomancy

Added base ability Bubble

Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Summon: Dreamblossom, Cleansing Aura, Summon: Prismatic Crystals*

Korona, Bok Huntress

Removed base ability Duel

Added base ability Shred Defense

Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Stat Bonus: Speed 1*, Vivify, Underdepths Exploit

Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Quest: Kill Enemy, Assault*, Thirst for Battle

Xulos, Undead Sage / Xulos the Glorious

HP changed from 46 to 49

Removed base ability Scorn

Added base ability Drain 2

Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Scorn*, Healing Deficiency, Vulnerable

General Korsien

DMG changed from 10 to 12

DEF changed from 1 to 2

Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Lead the Charge, Frightful Aura 3*, Battle Harden 2

Nora Cost changed from 91 to 90 (90-91)

Ghoulhunter

Nora Cost changed from 64 to 62 (62-65)

High Warlock

DMG changed from 9 to 10

RNG changed from 4-5 to 4-6

Added base ability Vulnerability: Frost

Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Rite of Power, Spellswallower*, Violence Charged 1

Nora Cost changed from 72 to 73 (71-74)

Cyclonic Fesh

Removed base ability Lightning Blast

Added base ability Peaks Exploit

Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Electricity Eater, Sabotage: Electricity, Lightning Blast*

Icesnap

Added base ability Immunity: Frost

Deathcaster

HP changed from 52 to 47

Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Thrash*, Forsaken Exploit, Ignorance

Nora Cost changed from 77 to 76 (74-76)

Serkan, Lich Master

RNG changed from 5-6 to 4-6

HP changed from 47 to 49

Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Dictate, Debilitate, Defensive Strike*

Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Combo Attack: Drain, Pawn, Life Siphon*

Nora Cost changed from 92 to 90 (90-93)

Sheoul Demon

Removed base ability Iron Will

Added base ability Logistics: Speed

Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Rend 3, Underdepths Exploit, Assault*

Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Imposing Aura, Blood Rage*, Surge: Demon

Demon Lich

Removed base ability Flame Armor

Removed base ability Vulnerability: Frost

Added base ability Set Ablaze

Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Dictate*, Cast: Cauterize , Flamethrower

Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Flame Armor, Cleansing Flame*, Flame Prison

Imp Familiar

Removed base ability Fire Acolyte

Removed base ability Stall

Added base ability Regeneration 2

Added base ability Favor

Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Grant: Magical Aura*, Flame Charge, Stall

Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Boost*, Council: Spells, Flourish

