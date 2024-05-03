 Skip to content

Pox Nora update for 3 May 2024

April Balance Patch hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14252691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today is a hotfix for April's balance patch, as well as some client fixes.

Client

  • Corrected some issues with rules text and descriptions
  • Fixed an issue in which you could not click on rune links in the combat log that appeared before opening the combat log
  • Fixed an issue with the client's Deck Manager in which you could not filter on the race Archdemon and the race Archdemon would show up as race Bird

Server

  • Fixed an issue with the ability Invoke: Veil of the Mind in which it was reducing/increasing cooldowns by 4 instead of 2
  • Fixed an issue with the ability Invoke: Warbeast Roar in which it was either not applying Frightened or not dealing damage

Balance

Abilities
  • Flame Charge AP cost changed to 3 (was 2)
  • Poison Charge AP cost changed to 3 (was 2)
  • Spark Charge AP cost changed to 3 (was 2)
  • Units with the ability Final Word have their nora cost reduced by 1
  • Units with the ability Truthseeker have their nora cost reduced by 2
Spells
  • Nora cost of the spell Soul Feed changed to 30 (was 35)
Equipment
  • Virtue now gives the ability Empathy rather than Vitality: Nora
Relics
  • Mindslicer Obelisk now gives Reflection rank 2 (was 3)
  • Nora cost of Tome of Hate changed to 40 (was 45)
  • Nora cost of Echo Chamber changed to 40 (was 45)
Champions

Demonologist

  • HP changed from 46 to 45
  • Removed base ability Helpless
  • Removed base ability Pawn
  • Added base ability Defenseless
  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Grant: Magical Aura, Pawn*, Bleed
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Blood Convergence, Weaken Spells*, Swarm: Deep-Elf Skeleton
  • Nora Cost changed from 77 to 79 (77-79)

Chilling Scale

  • DMG changed from 10 to 11
  • HP changed from 50 to 52
  • Removed base ability Chilling Discipline
  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Chilling Discipline*, Murkwater Frenzy, Execute
  • Nora Cost changed from 74 to 73 (72-74)

Boghopper Elite

  • DMG changed from 11 to 10
  • Removed base ability Hunter: Fighter
  • Added base ability Multiattack 1
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Battle Leader*, Reinforcement 1, Confuse Enemy

Draksar Archer

  • DMG changed from 9 to 10
  • Removed base ability Regeneration
  • Added base ability Regeneration 1
  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Heart Strike, Sunder 1*, Sundered Exploit
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Inhibiting Touch, Precision*, Aim
  • Nora Cost changed from 73 to 72 (70-76)

Firk Mind Shredder

  • DMG changed from 0 to 8
  • HP changed from 46 to 50
  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Void Shield*, Psychic Magnetism, Psychic Compulsion

Nefari Shockbow

  • DEF changed from 1 to 0
  • Nora Cost changed from 71 to 72 (71-79)

Grimlic

  • DMG changed from 10 to 13
  • HP changed from 49 to 47
  • Removed base ability Surge: Enemy
  • Added base ability Trail: Fire Wall

Salaman Commando

  • Faction changed from FS/UD to FS

Salaman Ninja

  • Faction changed from FS to FS/UD
  • DMG changed from 12 to 11
  • HP changed from 46 to 49
  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Portal Dancer, Shadowspawn*, Surge: Shadows
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Portal Walker, Evasive 2*, Swap 3
  • Nora Cost changed from 76 to 69 (68-69)

Sixul the Worldender

  • DMG changed from 11 to 12
  • DEF changed from 1 to 2
  • HP changed from 50 to 55
  • Removed base ability Terraform: Lava
  • Added base ability Flame Siphon 1
  • Added base ability Immunity: Fire
  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Flamestrike*, Tectonic Pulse, Tremor
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Annihilate*, Terraform: Lava 2, Vigor: Psychic
  • Nora Cost changed from 85 to 92 (89-95)

Hook Fiend

  • HP changed from 50 to 48
  • Removed base ability Horrific Aura
  • Added base ability Horrific Aura 2
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Fear 3, Assault*, Binding Chains
  • Nora Cost changed from 74 to 75 (74-76)

Gekaal, High One

  • HP changed from 50 to 48
  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Resurrect 2, Fellowship*, Gift of Scrying
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Divert*, Divine Favor 2, Council: Spells
  • Nora Cost changed from 91 to 92 (92-94)

Light of the Circle

  • DMG changed from 10 to 9
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Precision*, Aim, Sabotage: Fire

Borderguard Elite

  • DMG changed from 10 to 11
  • Added base ability Violent
  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Logistics: Speed, Courage*, Render
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Battle Leader*, Resolute, Hunter: Fighter
  • Nora Cost changed from 74 to 75 (74-77)

Mountain Garu

  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Reinforcement 1, Reinforcement 2*
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Berserker 2*, Berserker 3

Draksar Master

  • Nora Cost changed from 69 to 67 (67-75)

Fae Oracle

  • Removed base ability Grant: Tempo
  • Removed base ability Nora Shield
  • Added base ability Anthomancy
  • Added base ability Bubble
  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Summon: Dreamblossom, Cleansing Aura, Summon: Prismatic Crystals*

Korona, Bok Huntress

  • Removed base ability Duel
  • Added base ability Shred Defense
  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Stat Bonus: Speed 1*, Vivify, Underdepths Exploit
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Quest: Kill Enemy, Assault*, Thirst for Battle

Xulos, Undead Sage / Xulos the Glorious

  • HP changed from 46 to 49
  • Removed base ability Scorn
  • Added base ability Drain 2
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Scorn*, Healing Deficiency, Vulnerable

General Korsien

  • DMG changed from 10 to 12
  • DEF changed from 1 to 2
  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Lead the Charge, Frightful Aura 3*, Battle Harden 2
  • Nora Cost changed from 91 to 90 (90-91)

Ghoulhunter

  • Nora Cost changed from 64 to 62 (62-65)

High Warlock

  • DMG changed from 9 to 10
  • RNG changed from 4-5 to 4-6
  • Added base ability Vulnerability: Frost
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Rite of Power, Spellswallower*, Violence Charged 1
  • Nora Cost changed from 72 to 73 (71-74)

Cyclonic Fesh

  • Removed base ability Lightning Blast
  • Added base ability Peaks Exploit
  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Electricity Eater, Sabotage: Electricity, Lightning Blast*

Icesnap

  • Added base ability Immunity: Frost

Deathcaster

  • HP changed from 52 to 47
  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Thrash*, Forsaken Exploit, Ignorance
  • Nora Cost changed from 77 to 76 (74-76)

Serkan, Lich Master

  • RNG changed from 5-6 to 4-6
  • HP changed from 47 to 49
  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Dictate, Debilitate, Defensive Strike*
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Combo Attack: Drain, Pawn, Life Siphon*
  • Nora Cost changed from 92 to 90 (90-93)

Sheoul Demon

  • Removed base ability Iron Will
  • Added base ability Logistics: Speed
  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Rend 3, Underdepths Exploit, Assault*
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Imposing Aura, Blood Rage*, Surge: Demon

Demon Lich

  • Removed base ability Flame Armor
  • Removed base ability Vulnerability: Frost
  • Added base ability Set Ablaze
  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Dictate*, Cast: Cauterize , Flamethrower
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Flame Armor, Cleansing Flame*, Flame Prison

Imp Familiar

  • Removed base ability Fire Acolyte
  • Removed base ability Stall
  • Added base ability Regeneration 2
  • Added base ability Favor
  • Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Grant: Magical Aura*, Flame Charge, Stall
  • Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Boost*, Council: Spells, Flourish

Balance updates can also be found on the Pox Nora website in cases where they are too long to list here

Changed files in this update

Windows Pox Nora (Unity-Win) Depot 201215
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Pox Nora (Unity-OSX64) Depot 201217
  • Loading history…
