 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ChillPulse update for 3 May 2024

A new patch has been uploaded to fix issues

Share · View all patches · Build 14252599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch has been uploaded to fix issues with Windows when typing or clicking on a second screen, and to address the crash related to drink making.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2826181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link