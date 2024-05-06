Events: Imp Raid & Improved Land of Life

Share · View all patches · Build 14252555 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Things are as hot as Hades in the Imp Raid, plus earn some serious champion level experience in the improved Land of Life! Don’t miss out on the amazing action!

Imp Raid

Feel the heat in NosTale as we unleash the demons! NosVille isn’t safe while they’re still at large. Are you hero enough to put a stop to their antics?

Event period: 6th May (11 AM) to 5th June (11 AM CEST)

[/h3]Get a Specialist Partner

You must take on the imps Hongbi and Cheongbi in their raid. The two of them summon little clones of themselves to make your life hell. Put paid to these monsters and pick up the specialist partner cards from the raid box!

In the ‘Creepy Imp’ quest you need to send the little devils packing – but that’s easier said than done!

Tip: Regular monsters will drop the handy ‘Cure’ potion during this event.

[h3]Raid Box

The Hongbi & Cheongbi raid box may contain the Evil Twin title, as well as eight different gemstones of completion:

Blue Founder Hat (7 Days)

Ayam (7 Days)

Summer Hanbok (7 Days)

Rose Hanbok (7 Days)

Cellon (Level 8)

Ancelloan’s Blessing

Angel’s Feather

Mysterious Hair Dye

Small Ruby of Completion

Small Sapphire of Completion

Small Obsidian of Completion

Small Topaz of Completion

Ruby of Completion

Sapphire of Completion

Obsidian of Completion

Topaz of Completion

Hongbi’s Specialist Partner Card

Cheongbi’s Specialist Partner Card

Evil Twin

Land of Life Improvements

The Land of Life now has even more to offer! Continue reading to learn about what we’ve improved.

New

The Land of Life is now divided into three zones : one for champion level 30–64 , one for champion level 60–82 , and a new zone for champion level 80–90 . You need to meet the respective minimum level requirement in order to enter these zones.

The new zone can be entered from Undercity , the other two still from Dragonveil.

We’ve also made numerous small improvements to all zones of the Land of Life. Learn more about them in the server maintenance patch notes.

How It Works

The Land of Life is the ideal place to increase your champion level. Kill monsters and bosses together with your family members to earn EXP and powerful items.

The Dragon Lord Asgobas will appear there in regular intervals. It is not possible to enter the Land of Life while he is present, but all players who entered before his appearance earn 100% more experience.

The Land of Life is open according to the following pattern: