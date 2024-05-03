5.2 Updating Patches

Attempt to fix a small bug in a certain area (not affecting gameplay)
Optimized an event so that it can now be stored
Fixed an issue where an item did not collide (not affecting gameplay)
Added some physical materials
I fixed the position of the item and now it doesn't look like it's wearing the mold anymore
Several new materials have been replaced
New prompts have been added in certain areas, otherwise it may be confusing
Fixed the issue of incorrect compass models in the past and added descriptions
Added several stickers
Adjusted several issues with weak lighting
Fixed an issue where a file could not be picked up correctly
If there is a problem with reading files after death in the game, you can try scrolling back to the main menu and then reading files, which can basically solve the problem
Changed files in this update