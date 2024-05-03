5.2 Updating Patches

Attempt to fix a small bug in a certain area (not affecting gameplay)

Optimized an event so that it can now be stored

Fixed an issue where an item did not collide (not affecting gameplay)

Added some physical materials

I fixed the position of the item and now it doesn't look like it's wearing the mold anymore

Several new materials have been replaced

New prompts have been added in certain areas, otherwise it may be confusing

Fixed the issue of incorrect compass models in the past and added descriptions

Added several stickers

Adjusted several issues with weak lighting

Fixed an issue where a file could not be picked up correctly

If there is a problem with reading files after death in the game, you can try scrolling back to the main menu and then reading files, which can basically solve the problem