 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jeepney Simulator 2 update for 3 May 2024

v0.1.81 UPDATE - Lottery and Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14252398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


NEW FEATURES

  • LOTTERY
  • Published FREE DEMO
  • Increased the number of NPC spawns
  • Painted terrain: City Hall, GCSO
  • Road Event: Upside-down Jeepney


CHANGES

  • Changed "tutorial ui" to "noob mode ui" lmao
  • Notifications still show up even when "noob mode ui" is off
  • Increased jeepney collision tolerance to 8
  • Increased NPC collision threshold to 8
  • Moved ATM inside for easy access
  • Minimize collisions in Unity "Layer Collision Matrix" for performance
  • Increase npc voice distance
  • Removed nodehandler and vehiclespawn drawlines for performance
  • Reduce reflection probe size from 200 to 100
  • Unoccluded vicspawns for performance


FIXES

  • Fixed free skins exploit ;)
  • Fixed some voicelines not playing
  • Removed palace bridge vehicle nodes
  • Removed streetlamps in Terminal pedestrian spawn
  • Corrected Jeepney dashboard to "Passenger Capacity 14"
  • Fix megamall north NPC spawn collisions
  • Fixed Factory red lights not aligned to road
  • Replaced mall side parking roads to straight roads
  • Aligned Rizz El green lights
  • Fixed keso circle chunk buildings not appearing
  • Decreased Road Event "Accident 3" size

Have fun with the new lottery system! And remember: THE HOUSE ALWAYS WINS!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2819971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link