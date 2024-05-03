v0.1.81 UPDATE - Lottery and Fixes

NEW FEATURES
- LOTTERY
- Published FREE DEMO
- Increased the number of NPC spawns
- Painted terrain: City Hall, GCSO
- Road Event: Upside-down Jeepney
CHANGES
- Changed "tutorial ui" to "noob mode ui" lmao
- Notifications still show up even when "noob mode ui" is off
- Increased jeepney collision tolerance to 8
- Increased NPC collision threshold to 8
- Moved ATM inside for easy access
- Minimize collisions in Unity "Layer Collision Matrix" for performance
- Increase npc voice distance
- Removed nodehandler and vehiclespawn drawlines for performance
- Reduce reflection probe size from 200 to 100
- Unoccluded vicspawns for performance
FIXES
- Fixed free skins exploit ;)
- Fixed some voicelines not playing
- Removed palace bridge vehicle nodes
- Removed streetlamps in Terminal pedestrian spawn
- Corrected Jeepney dashboard to "Passenger Capacity 14"
- Fix megamall north NPC spawn collisions
- Fixed Factory red lights not aligned to road
- Replaced mall side parking roads to straight roads
- Aligned Rizz El green lights
- Fixed keso circle chunk buildings not appearing
- Decreased Road Event "Accident 3" size
Have fun with the new lottery system! And remember: THE HOUSE ALWAYS WINS!
