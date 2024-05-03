Hotfix | Help the Cats Patch | 03.05.24

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who pre-ordered and played [Help the Cats].
I am checking valuable bug reports from players and fixing errors. We also released an updated version with some UI improvements.
If you're still experiencing previous or different issues. Please leave a comment on the community hub < Discussion < and we will upload a revised version as soon as possible.
- Fixed a bug where Steam Duck in Stage 2 was selected twice.
- The bug where the three octopuses were not properly checked in stage 3 has been fixed.
- The bug where the three duck dolls were not properly checked in stage 7 has been fixed.
- When you find a hidden item, it turns blue so you can see it at a glance.
