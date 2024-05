Share · View all patches · Build 14252297 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 06:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Here are the changes in this update:

Fixed randomsound.lua to work with spaces in file names.

Adjusted size of the misclick circle graphic.

Misclick circles will now always appear.

They are also visible on top of windows now.

Fix validation when downloading Workshop addons.

Let me know if you have any issues with this update.

Happy generating!