 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Card Engine update for 3 May 2024

Card Engine Release News

Share · View all patches · Build 14252161 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Card Engine has now released! The software will be 15% off for the first two weeks, and you should be able to see the discounted price in your currency below:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2899310/Card_Engine/

I want to say thank you to everyone that has wish listed Card Engine. It means a lot to me that people has visited the store page and found it interesting.

Don't feel pressured to buy it now, there will be more discounts in the future. Make the right decision for you, because Early Access is not for everyone. You might want to wait and check back later after some updates. Card Engine will only get better and better!

But if you jump in now, during the Early Access, then your feedback can help shape what Card Engine will eventually become. Which is awesome - Please leave your feedback and suggestions in our Discord Server, the Steam forums, or in the comments on our social media channels.

Fred,
The developer

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link