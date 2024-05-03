Card Engine Release News

Card Engine has now released! The software will be 15% off for the first two weeks, and you should be able to see the discounted price in your currency below:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2899310/Card_Engine/

I want to say thank you to everyone that has wish listed Card Engine. It means a lot to me that people has visited the store page and found it interesting.

Don't feel pressured to buy it now, there will be more discounts in the future. Make the right decision for you, because Early Access is not for everyone. You might want to wait and check back later after some updates. Card Engine will only get better and better!

But if you jump in now, during the Early Access, then your feedback can help shape what Card Engine will eventually become. Which is awesome - Please leave your feedback and suggestions in our Discord Server, the Steam forums, or in the comments on our social media channels.

Fred,

The developer