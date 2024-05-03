 Skip to content

Tetra Tactics update for 3 May 2024

Patch v1.0.1

Patch v1.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Tetra Tactics

Update v1.0.1

BUG FIXES
  • The Name Your Price ability will now trigger the Hookshot and Backstab Augments.
  • Calculate when a relic is affordable (due to supply with curse active) after receiving supply from relic chests.
  • Fixed a couple potions that could be used without being consumed.
  • Fixed resizing bug for both relics and gold text.
  • Hero Deiyu Ren now costs shards.
  • Removed skull boss icon from map legend.
  • Updated stats outcomes to handle odd values properly.
  • Fix transparent backgrounds of hero and enemy images.
  • Various bugs involving screen shake.
  • Various typos.
QUALITY OF LIFE
  • Rebalanced most Boss Relics, generally making them stronger and more interesting.
  • Timers (including for both the curse and achievement) only count when the player can act now.
  • Default timer is off and togglable in settings.
  • Greyed out hero powers that can no longer be used.
  • Improvements to tutorial explanations.
  • Removed Alchemist's Flask (potion card that turns a friendly card's symbols to random numbers to gain a potion).
  • Changed "Campaign" button to "Start Run".

