Patch v1.0.1

Tetra Tactics
Update v1.0.1
BUG FIXES
- The Name Your Price ability will now trigger the Hookshot and Backstab Augments.
- Calculate when a relic is affordable (due to supply with curse active) after receiving supply from relic chests.
- Fixed a couple potions that could be used without being consumed.
- Fixed resizing bug for both relics and gold text.
- Hero Deiyu Ren now costs shards.
- Removed skull boss icon from map legend.
- Updated stats outcomes to handle odd values properly.
- Fix transparent backgrounds of hero and enemy images.
- Various bugs involving screen shake.
- Various typos.
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Rebalanced most Boss Relics, generally making them stronger and more interesting.
- Timers (including for both the curse and achievement) only count when the player can act now.
- Default timer is off and togglable in settings.
- Greyed out hero powers that can no longer be used.
- Improvements to tutorial explanations.
- Removed Alchemist's Flask (potion card that turns a friendly card's symbols to random numbers to gain a potion).
- Changed "Campaign" button to "Start Run".
