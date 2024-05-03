Patch 0.14.28.61 now available!

Hey Islanders,

Thank you to everyone who participated in our recent hordetest, we're now pushing our latest build to the Evrima Public Branch! As mentioned in an earlier Discord announcement, for this patch, we'll be experimenting with a new server variant based on feedback gathered from our recent Hordetest. These servers will support higher playercounts of 150 without AI, and are based in both NA and EU regions. Initially there will only be two servers of this extra type available, but we will spin up additional servers of this variant as necessary and will remain available for as long as player interest dictates.

Please note; Our regular 100 slot AI enabled servers will still be available alongside the experimental ones.

Additionally, here's an example Game.ini for server owners to utilize the latest server functionality.

[/Script/TheIsle.TIGameStateBase]

AdminsSteamIDs="Admin steam ID here"

AdminsSteamIDs="Admin steam ID here"

WhitelistIDs="White list steam ID here" - needs to be enabled in the GameSession below, keep this empty if whitelist is disabled

WhitelistIDs="White list steam ID here"

AllowedClasses=Dryosaurus - List of all enabled classes - can also be managed in Admin Panel in real time

AllowedClasses=Hypsilophodon

AllowedClasses=Pachycephalosaurus

AllowedClasses=Stegosaurus

AllowedClasses=Tenontosaurus

AllowedClasses=Carnotaurus

AllowedClasses=Ceratosaurus

AllowedClasses=Deinosuchus

AllowedClasses=Omniraptor

AllowedClasses=Pteranodon

AllowedClasses=Troodon

AllowedClasses=Beipiaosaurus

AllowedClasses=Gallimimus

AllowedClasses=Dilophosaurus

AllowedClasses=Herrerasaurus

[/Script/TheIsle.TIGameSession]

ServerName="Server name here"

MaxPlayerCount=100

bQueueEnabled=true

bServerPassword=false

ServerPassword="password here"

bRconEnabled=true

RconPassword="password here"

bServerDynamicWeather=true

ServerDayLengthMinutes=45 - Set in minutes

ServerNightLengthMinutes=20 - Set in minutes

bServerWhitelist=false - Add whitelist steam ids in GameStateBase section above

bEnableGlobalChat=false

bSpawnAI=true

AISpawnInterval=40 - Set in seconds (how frequente it checks to Spawn new AIs)

DisallowedAIClasses=Compsognathus - Add the names of each AI class that should be disabled, one line for each

DisallowedAIClasses=Pterodactylus

bEnableMigration=true

MaxMigrationTime=5400 - Set in seconds - how frequent migration zones change

GrowthMultiplier=1 - Universal multiplier for growth, putting this number too high will stop it to work (stay below ~40)

[/Script/Engine.GameSession]

MaxPlayers=100

0.14.28.61

Additions:

Added DLSS (NVidia) and FSR (AMD)

Added Skin Creator to the Main Menu

Added Previous and Next buttons for generated skins

Re-enabled aerial directional attacks for troodon and omniraptor

Added Global Chat as a server option (Disabled by default)

Added Growth Multiplier as a server option

Added customization for disabling specific AI to server options

Added AI Density as a server option

Added new /unstuck chat command (has a 90 minute cooldown, can´t be used near other players)

Damage now cancels eat/drink

New breath sounds for small animals

Setup separate medium and small crouch footstep sounds

Re-enabled interactive foliage since UE5 update (Enable/Disable available in settings)

Re-enabled low option for shadows

Added juvenile AI

Added new opacity check for smaller animals to see around themselves in grass

Added Ceratosaurus Manual Vomit

Added new Dryo primary attack sound

Added Pattern C to some species (more to come)

Enhancements:

Updated basic attack cooldowns

Adjusted some spawn zone sizes and added a couple more zones for Deinosuchus/Beipiaosaurus

Prevented rain drops from being visible underwater when breaking the surface of watersources

Updated bucking cost math to take into account juvenile pouncers

Map updates and fixes

Improved corpse physics visual and performance

Improved weather lighting during certain weather conditions

Reduced chance for certain weather conditions

Dilophosaurus hallucinations can now be used against AI

Troodon idle camera has been raised

Various VFX improvements

Deinosuchus lunge ability can now drag bigger targets if they are swimming

AI behavior improvements

Increased camera lock angle (total 90º) for when eating/drinking

Moved Deinosuchus spawners to water only

Scavenger AI no longer appear instantly when a corpse is created

Updated carnivore diets

Improvements to spectator mode

Several sounds/music volume improvements

Bees now play the pulse audio for large and small targets

Made schooling fish smaller when caught by beipi

Herbivores/omnivores can now scent while moving

Players can now scent when carrying objects

Adjustments to pounce to avoid various issues with slopes and camera pitch angle

Allow Pounce to work when attacking back of target

Adjustments to Fall damage

Made thrashing a corpse easier to trigger

Made "Perfect Diet" UI status to only showing up if Tier 6

Various improvements to when eye shine shows on an animal

Imported new pachy trot animations

Increased pachy trot speed

Increased herrerasaurus drop attack hit size

Pounce adjustment to avoid latency issues when a nearby target is already hit

Adjusted mouse sensitivty min/max to better range

Allow juveniles to also see diets listed for migration zone

Increased omniraptor and troodon leg health

Held food will now be dropped during the pachycephalosaurus ram instead of blocking the ability

Reduced volume of open sound in profile menu

Underwater NV should now function more consistently

Adjustments to AI spawn rate

Disabled Humans

Adjusted the trot and sprint steps non spatialised radius for small dinosaurs

Adjusted ceratosaurus manual vomit to deplete only 20% of hunger/thirst and nutrients

Removed seeing unnecessary hints when underwater

Gave Herrera underwater Night Vision

Reduced stormy weather volume

Rendering updates for performance

Chat performance improvements

Grazing hint will now only display when hunger is below 20%

Fixes: