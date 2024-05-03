Update 1.0.7

Various new player experience & QoL improvements based on feedback from players in the Discord. Note that the "new player" changes won't affect your play experience if you've already completed the prologue.
CHANGES:
- The effects for when you take damage are more pronounced now.
- The difference between opened and unopened slots is more clear, and slots now stand out a bit more from the background.
- New players will receive more guidance when in the shop.
- Updates to many icons (Biomass icon redesign, black Turret Mods, etc.).
- Minor tweaks to the in-game GUIDE - the more advanced pages (intended for experienced pros instead of newbies) won't be shown until you've played at least 10 runs.
FIXES:
- Research prices are red if unaffordable (it was only affecting the first one before).
