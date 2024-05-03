 Skip to content

Hazy Monochrome Wand update for 3 May 2024

Ver1.210 update

Share · View all patches · Build 14251991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
We would like to inform you that we have updated "Hazy Monochrome Wand".
The update contents of Ver1.210 are as follows.

*Fixed some minor bugs
It has almost no effect on gameplay.

Thank you for using "Hazy Monochrome Wand".

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 2460212
  • Loading history…
