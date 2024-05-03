Share · View all patches · Build 14251991 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 06:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Ver1.210 update

Hello!

We would like to inform you that we have updated "Hazy Monochrome Wand".

The update contents of Ver1.210 are as follows.

*Fixed some minor bugs

It has almost no effect on gameplay.

Thank you for using "Hazy Monochrome Wand".