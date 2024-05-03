Ver1.210 update
Hello!
We would like to inform you that we have updated "Hazy Monochrome Wand".
The update contents of Ver1.210 are as follows.
*Fixed some minor bugs
It has almost no effect on gameplay.
Thank you for using "Hazy Monochrome Wand".
