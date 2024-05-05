Release 0.1.6.8 (Beta)

I'm still making progress on the combat update but a few issues have come up with the spells UI so this release addresses a bunch of them.

One thing to point out from this list is that the Stone Tiles crafting recipe has both been updated and disabled temporarily. For new players, or any character that had yet to craft them, they wont see the recipe any more but if you had crafted with the recipe now it will have more options of tiles to create. E.G Sandstone Tiles.

The reason for this is because the recipe will become a reward for a milestone system I'm working on and I'm trying to reduce confusion for having to complete a milestone to unlock a recipe you already have.

Changes

Updated/fixed marble so it drops marble cobble stone

Added tiles for sand and mountain stones

Updated the tiles recipe so it can craft all the stone tile variants

Disabled the tiles recipe for new characters

Double tap to sprint can now be disabled

Bugs

Fixed held spells like Night Vision being stuck on if you use the function keys to cast them

Fixed the spells slot UI not being cleared when you clear a spell from the Spellbook

Fixed the checkbox for sprinting not being masked and rendering off screen

Fixed sprint being stuck on if you had sprint active in toggle mode and swapped to hold mode

Fixed furnaces still trying to smelt when you destroy them

Fixed item pickups losing their hash index if you try to gather them whilst inventory is full. This would do things like crops would lose their quality

Fixed fertiliser/crop compatibilities not being saved/loaded properly

Fixed the numbers for the floating spell bar grids being half their intended size

Fixed stamina being reduced if you started a sprint, stopped moving but kept holding the sprint key

Fixed the spell slot numbers being visible in the main menu

Fixed an error thrown when creating a new character to load into an existing world

Fixed the error message of the continue button not restoring the main menu UI once you closed it

Fixed furnace cooking audio continuing to play if you destroy one whilst it is cooking

Fixed spell icons blocking HUD icons when they are first equipped

Fixed the always showing spells UI first populating as invisible when using the Spellbook

Fixed the spells bar appearing when you enable always shown spells UI, even if you have no spells yet

Fixed stamina being reduced when hold to sprint is true and you hold sprint but are standing still

Fixed feedback not appearing when you need to place the bed within a totems borders

Fixed seeing spells appear in the quick bar slots when using floating mode and assigning new spells via the spellbook

Fixed the spellbook behaving inconsistently when clicking slots whilst no spell is selected yet

UI & Wording Changes