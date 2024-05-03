 Skip to content

ビキニハンター　進撃のビキニ軍団 (Bikini Hunter Attack on Bikini Army ) update for 3 May 2024

Bikini Hunter version 1.0.1 has been released.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.1 has been released.

Fixes
Fixed a bug where bullets would not come out when moving the right stick.
Thank you.

