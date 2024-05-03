Bikini Hunter version 1.0.1 has been released.

Version 1.0.1 has been released.
Fixes
Fixed a bug where bullets would not come out when moving the right stick.
Thank you.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Version 1.0.1 has been released.
Fixes
Fixed a bug where bullets would not come out when moving the right stick.
Thank you.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update