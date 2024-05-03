 Skip to content

Dog Brew update for 3 May 2024

Bug fixes + Running on a weak PC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix a bug with dialogue getting stuck.
Add a launch option with the opengl driver for weaker PCs.

Windows Depot 2883281
Linux Depot 2883282
