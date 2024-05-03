Fix a bug with dialogue getting stuck.
Add a launch option with the opengl driver for weaker PCs.
Dog Brew update for 3 May 2024
Bug fixes + Running on a weak PC
Fix a bug with dialogue getting stuck.
