Update 3 (BIG) - v.0.8.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14251782 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 05:09:09 UTC by Wendy

There are a lot of updates since the last version v.0.6.5.0.

Please check the full changelog for all changes since then: https://docs.google.com/document/d/10xkoOzlwVNETxVruXlOWHNfi8y50aXfk2vU11F1Raio/edit?usp=sharing