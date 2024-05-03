 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

宗门与妖兽 update for 3 May 2024

v8.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14251705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.神兽ui显示问题

Changed files in this update

Depot 2752531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link