Update Notes for v0.2.12

Features
- Introducing a new adventure area: The Demonic Wastelands! Test your wits against a demonic host of tenacious opponents that use a dastardly mix of brute force and swift maneuvering. Explore four new missions full of frenetic battles and challenging bonus objectives.
Improvements
- Updated Codex pages for content/clarity
- New animations for falling into Pit/Water
- For missions where victory is something other than “Defeat All Opponents” the Mastery Objective for that level will now say what is required to win the Complete Adventure objective.
Balance
- Increasing power of Retaliatory Strike, Aura of Growth, and Bewildering Motion
- Remapping Technique Requirements – if you’ve been playing the game you might have a Technique equipped that (as of this updated) you shouldn’t normally have unlocked. If this is the case, once you unequip that Technique, it will be locked again, so feel free to enjoy an Early Access exploit by keeping that Technique equipped!
- Remapping of Technique Unlocks to get a better distribution of rewards across doing missions and winning arena trophies
- Endurance Matches now include some new guest stars from the Demonic Wasteland region.
Bugfixes
- Fixed some issues with enemies being knocked out of bounds or causing collisions after being defeated.
- Dodging and Parrying enemies no longer play Dodge/Parry animations when being shoved around by other enemies to prevent flickering between animations
- Fixed a bug that caused Mind Control to work on certain immune to magic enemies
- When spawning new flying enemies, new flying enemies can spawn over pits and short obstacles (unlike non-flying enemies) but don't spawn over tall obstacles
- Enemies should no longer step onto each other and get ‘stacked’ in cases of extreme traffic jams.
- Enemies with 2 or more hp that were already prone and then moved into a pit (or pushed/tossed with the Upending Throw Technique) no longer double-score the Pit event
- Fixed an issue where Defending against a Fast enemy when Winding Down wasn't keeping your streak alive like it should have.
- Fixed an issue where the about-to-lose-momentum warning wasn't showing if you opened turn 1 with a perfect defense and then spent your first momentum action doing something that should put you in the Winding Down state.
- Various typo fixes.
- Fixed an issue with Training Golems flashing red when falling into a pit or taking lots of damage in one hit.
- Breaking through ice now removes ground hazards that were present on the tile before the ice shatters.
- Fix for determining the player's position when exploding enemies detonate after overtake-and-throw situations; Player should now be correctly hit when it seems like they ought to be hit by popping plague demon and are 'safe' when they ought to have been tossed clear of the hero.
Changed files in this update