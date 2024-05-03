 Skip to content

Practisim Designer update for 3 May 2024

Bug Fixes Galore

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Bug Fixes

    • Canceling out from color picker changes text to white
    • Fixed issues with custom text colors
    • Fixed bug with color of ruler not persisting
    • Fixed custom text scale weirdness
    • Removed clashing with VR Drivers
    • Improved Cel Shading when the sky is in the background
    • Fixed coloring for wall with 3 ports
    • Changed Help description for Open Port to U
    • Most recent filename will be used as default when saving
    • Fixed Timer not registering correct split time
    • Fixed error when making faultline boxes

