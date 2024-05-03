-
Bug Fixes
- Canceling out from color picker changes text to white
- Fixed issues with custom text colors
- Fixed bug with color of ruler not persisting
- Fixed custom text scale weirdness
- Removed clashing with VR Drivers
- Improved Cel Shading when the sky is in the background
- Fixed coloring for wall with 3 ports
- Changed Help description for Open Port to U
- Most recent filename will be used as default when saving
- Fixed Timer not registering correct split time
- Fixed error when making faultline boxes
Practisim Designer update for 3 May 2024
Bug Fixes Galore
Patchnotes via Steam Community
