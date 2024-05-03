Update 0.9 is NOW LIVE

Weight Training

Use weight training to mix and match difficulty modifiers and raise your 'weight.' Winning with added weight will earn you more money, unlocks, and get you on separate VIP leaderboards.

8 difficulty modifiers: Rough Start, Skateboard, One Handed, Stationary Shooting, Inebriated, Double Trouble, Speed Freak, Road Rage

Weapon Override

Start the round with any previously used weapon. The cost of the weapon will be deducted at the beginning of the round (you will start in debt)

Twitch Integration

The Twitch integration has been fully reworked. The new Twitch integration only requires a channel name and it should be significantly more stable. Viewers can vote on perks/weapons using the commands !a, !b, !c, !pass, !reroll

New Content

New weapons: Bust Rifle, Flak Gun, Elephant Gun, Billiards Gun, Bow and Arrow, Fireworks Gun

New perks: Quick Cash, Sharpshooter, Airmail, Flashbang, Snowstorm, Frozen Assets

New songs: 6 new songs by Karl Casey of White Bat Audio and 1 new original track

35+ new cosmetics: Unlock them by using difficulty modifiers, completing the game with different weapons, and more

Quality of Life

The intensity of the menu glow can now be adjusted

Leaderboards can be viewed at any time from the lobby (the second lobby room must be unlocked first)

Other fixes/changes