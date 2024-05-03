Update 0.9 is NOW LIVE

Thank you so much for being patient with us while we worked on our first content update! We're really excited to share this update and of course if you have any issues please reach out to us on the Steam discussions or on our Discord (which we check a bit more frequently). Anyway, here's some patch notes:
Weight Training
Use weight training to mix and match difficulty modifiers and raise your 'weight.' Winning with added weight will earn you more money, unlocks, and get you on separate VIP leaderboards.
- 8 difficulty modifiers: Rough Start, Skateboard, One Handed, Stationary Shooting, Inebriated, Double Trouble, Speed Freak, Road Rage
Weapon Override
Start the round with any previously used weapon. The cost of the weapon will be deducted at the beginning of the round (you will start in debt)
Twitch Integration
The Twitch integration has been fully reworked. The new Twitch integration only requires a channel name and it should be significantly more stable. Viewers can vote on perks/weapons using the commands !a, !b, !c, !pass, !reroll
New Content
- New weapons: Bust Rifle, Flak Gun, Elephant Gun, Billiards Gun, Bow and Arrow, Fireworks Gun
- New perks: Quick Cash, Sharpshooter, Airmail, Flashbang, Snowstorm, Frozen Assets
- New songs: 6 new songs by Karl Casey of White Bat Audio and 1 new original track
- 35+ new cosmetics: Unlock them by using difficulty modifiers, completing the game with different weapons, and more
Quality of Life
- The intensity of the menu glow can now be adjusted
- Leaderboards can be viewed at any time from the lobby (the second lobby room must be unlocked first)
Other fixes/changes
- Tweaks to various SFX
- Auto aim penalty only applies if auto aim is actually used (not just equipped)
- Attack drone fires faster and does more damage
- The 'Credit' perk has been completely reworked. It now only appears when you are low/negative on money and can be stacked
- New announcer lines
- Tweaks to the way projectiles bounce off enemies and walls
