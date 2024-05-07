Rec Room UPDATE - the "Copy/Paste" edition

Share · View all patches · Build 14251442 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Rooms 2.0

Room HUD constants can now display Inventory Item counts when used in Rooms 2.0.

Fixed some issues with Copy/Paste in Rooms 2.0.

Fixed some issues with Copy/Paste in Rooms 2.0.

The Manipulate Tool is now enabled in Room 2.0 rooms for a subset of players - use it on Maker Pen objects, NOT your friends.

Fixed some issues with Copy/Paste in Rooms 2.0. I'm refusing to fix them in shipnotes though >:D

General Improvements & Bug Fixes

Tweaked controller offsets for Vive players.

Launched an experiment that shows a Play action button on Room cards under the Continue Playing carousel on Watch Home and Play Highlight menus.

Fixed a bug where players would not receive their PS Plus Reward correctly.

Fixed a bug that showed the incorrect Carousel Title at the top of the View More page.

Fixed a bug causing spot lights with an outer angle > 90 degrees to get clamped to 90 degrees. Sorry, Pythagoras :,(

RecRoom Studio

You can now create an invention within Rec Room while performing Test Subroom! Previously, the invention creation flow would prevent this due to the Share Camera restriction, but now the invention is created with a stock placeholder image that can be updated later when not in Test Subroom.

New component: Rec Room Nav Mesh Cut. Use this to place dynamic obstacles that will form holes in your room's navmesh. Navmesh like Swiss cheeeeeese!

Fixed a bug where navmesh visualization might not appear unless you toggle the setting off and on again

Improved the performance when using the mouse to drag chips in the Circuit Editor window or while the Circuit Editor window is open. Swiss cheese and chips? It's snack time up in here

In Rooms 2.0 rooms, the order of the objects in the Maker Pen Scene hierarchy in RR Studio now matches the order those objects have in the Rec Room hierarchy.

Added a new Get.IsAnchored property to the Rec Room Studio Canvas Interaction component that outputs whether the local player is currently anchored or not.

Fixed a bug with the Rec Room Studio Canvas Interaction component where the player can end up not in cursor mode while still anchored to a menu.

Your watch should no longer close when anchoring to a RRS canvas UI using the Frame Screens Canvas mode.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.:https://recroom.com/community

We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.