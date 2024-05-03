Performance Update Beta 1.0.5.5

Beta has been updated.

Every shader has been replaced.

Post processing has been reconstructed from the ground up. It's still much darker and less vibrant, I hope to remedy that.

Most in-game video settings have been rewired.

Weather has been reconstructed.

Grass in the grasslands has been reconstructed, other biomes still pending.

Fog on the foreground camera is not working, both above and below water.

ːsteamfacepalmː

FPS on max settings is up for me about 600-800%.

Work to be done, but glad to have a test build up.

This update is entirely visual and engine based. As such, it shouldn't affect save files, but better safe then sorry. I do recommend you make a copy of any characters or worlds you wish to try the beta with, especially if you plan on switching back and forth. Having said that though, other than the bloom settings, save files should be mutually compatible with both the current live version and the beta version.

I crashed hard after trying to crunch finish all of this before the weeklong sale started. My sister-in-law gave birth to the first grandchild of the siblings last week, and my wife is 13 weeks pregnant. So, got a little stressed out there for a minute, kinda had to shut down and recuperate. Sorry for the delay on this first wave, but the performance is looking a lot better, and I hope to be able to get the lighting and general vibrancy back to where it was previously ːsteamthumbsupː

v 1.0.5.5 2024.05.03

Upgraded Unity from 2019.4.4 to 2022.3.14

Switched from the Built-in Render Pipeline to the Universal Render Pipeline

Replaced shaders for all materials

Fixed enchants using Nail, Horn, and Claw from requiring them to be of an equal tier to the recipe

Fixed some enchanting recipes using the wrong materials

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin, or you can verify file integrity to trigger it.

To opt into Beta you only need to go to your Steam Library, right-click on Solace Crafting, select Properties, click on the Beta tab, and opt-in to the beta.

