Attack on Hex Island update for 3 May 2024

Version 2.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14251413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes & Updates:

  • Adds display settings which allows you to change resolution and enable/disable borderless mode
  • Adds a failsafe to prevent the screen to stay black after a cutscene is done
  • Adds a notification icon when there's something new in the boat
  • Adds a more accessible way to exit the ship
  • Updates element chart with names and new icons to better represent what each element means
  • Settings such as text animation are not global and will persists across playthroughs
  • Fixes initial cursor speed being set to the lowest

