Version 2.5.0

Fixes & Updates:
- Adds display settings which allows you to change resolution and enable/disable borderless mode
- Adds a failsafe to prevent the screen to stay black after a cutscene is done
- Adds a notification icon when there's something new in the boat
- Adds a more accessible way to exit the ship
- Updates element chart with names and new icons to better represent what each element means
- Settings such as text animation are not global and will persists across playthroughs
- Fixes initial cursor speed being set to the lowest
Changed files in this update