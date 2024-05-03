🎮 Massive Update Alert for "Skull Survivor" - New Features and Improvements! 🎮

Hello, Skull Survivors!

Get ready to dive back into the dark realms with an exciting new update for "Skull Survivor"! Our latest patch brings an array of enhancements and fresh content that will elevate your gameplay experience to new heights. Here’s what’s new:

What’s New:

Expanded Universe: Immerse yourself with 17 unique characters, each with their own backstory and skills, ready to combat the dark forces.

Enhanced Levels: Explore and conquer 6 meticulously crafted levels, each offering a unique atmosphere and challenging enemies.

Arsenal Upgrade: Master 7 deadly weapons, each refined for strategic depth and combat fluidity, ensuring a thrilling battle experience.

Key Improvements:

Bloom Effect: The bloom toggle now functions correctly on the UI layer, enhancing visual effects without overwhelming gameplay.

Dynamic Combat: We've tweaked time mechanics; now time slows instead of freezes during combat, creating a more fluid and responsive battle experience. Additionally, weapon hits now play audio correctly, adding to the immersive combat feel.

Bombs Reworked: Fixed issues with bombs for smoother and more reliable explosive action.

Stats Integration: Character and weapon stats are now fully integrated, affecting gameplay dynamically and allowing for deeper strategy.

UI Enhancements: Major updates and upgrades have been made to the UI, streamlining your interactions and improving overall accessibility.

Performance and Gameplay: Ongoing work on performance and gameplay improvements ensures smoother and more enjoyable experiences.

Unity 2023: We've upgraded our project to Unity 2023, preparing the ground for cutting-edge features and optimizations.

Removed Features:

Audio Adjustments: Removed the second audio listener to clean up audio output and enhance the clarity and quality of the game sounds.

As always, we thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm. Your passion drives our efforts, and we're excited to see how these updates enhance your gaming sessions. Dive back into "Skull Survivor," test out the new features, and continue your journey to become the ultimate survivor in our ever-expanding dark world.

Happy gaming!

🎮 Team "Skull Survivor" 🎮