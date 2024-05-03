 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Bad Chicken update for 3 May 2024

Gameplay Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 14251231 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Satellites are now destructible.
  • Removed instant death collisions for Easy, Casual and Normal difficulties.
  • Minor difficulty balancing for final boss.
  • Fixed a typo in the introduction dialogue of stage 2.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2015171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link