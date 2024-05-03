- Satellites are now destructible.
- Removed instant death collisions for Easy, Casual and Normal difficulties.
- Minor difficulty balancing for final boss.
- Fixed a typo in the introduction dialogue of stage 2.
MAJOR Bad Chicken update for 3 May 2024
Gameplay Updates
