Customer AI Navigation Polish Patch v0.14.5.19

This is a small patch to improve AI pathfinding in general with the help of community reports. We apologize for your experience and thank you for your patience!
To keep new players up to date: we usually have an update cadence of content patch -> hotfix -> small patch -> hotfix -> content patch -> and so on.
We'll stay vigilant and won't move on to the next content patch until we feel satisfied with the current state of the game.
Thank you for the help and for sending us your save files! We do lots of testing on our end and don't expect people to send them in (we just want you to enjoy the game), but the save files made it significantly faster to pinpoint scenarios where issues can happen more frequently.
We'll still be monitoring feedback and performing more tests on our end to ensure everything is ironed out properly. Happy shopkeeping!
v0.14.5.19 Patch Notes
➡️ Changes
- Mantling is now a little more lenient so that you can press up on walls and jump forward to mantle without needing space from the wall
- Temporarily removed night enemy wall attacking behavior because it's not fun enough
- Haggling employees will stay at the cash register if they have no other tasks to reduce downtime
- Increased runtime speed of "Fix AI Pathing" ESC menu option and have it perform a more powerful clean scan
- Clicking on the "Craft" button will always insert ingredients into the input inventory (it didn't do this before if there were certain combinations of repeat or employee usage)
- Added recoloring functionality to blonde messy hair option to character customization
- Added teleport VFX to employees that disappear or reappear from gathering or breaks
- Updated fonts for haggling UI
⚙️ Optimizations
- Removed 20,000 tris from Aiden's house chunk proxy
- Increased speed of Fix AI Pathing feature
🛠️ General Fixes
- Added a new method to automatically fix AI pathing issues upon loading a shop which also speeds up shop loading times
- Fixed enemy AI being able to pass through walls/doors when in specific timing of melee lunge
- Fixed enemy AI mantling onto elevated pieces through walls in certain setups
- Fixed customer being able to phase through walls when leaving the plot (however be warned, they will now get stuck if you block their exit or set the wrong tags)
- Fixed customer getting stuck when giving the wrong item in item request dialogue
- Fixed enemies going through doors when they shouldn't in specific setups
- Fixed customer getting stuck when navigating to the register in specific setups
- Fixed customer being able to teleport to invalid tiles elsewhere and then get stuck when they use chairs
- Reduced chance of customers getting stuck on each other
- Removed blood VFX from Shepherd and Turrets
- Fixed customers getting stuck on plot entrance of ice shop plot
- Fixed customers that somehow got knocked off a shop or plot tile being unable to navigate back onto a valid nav mesh tile
- Fixed haggling employees being unable to reach the cash register when placed in hard to reach spots of a table
- Fixed rare instances where "no cash register" icon was not resetting properly for customers
- Fixed customer being able to get stuck on top of other props such as tables (they will teleport to where they originally got on the chair)
- Resolved rare issue where tree data was too large to be sent to clients in one go
- Resolved floating point error when saving shop nav mesh data which will cause navigation issues in general especially near Snowville
- Reduced amount of time customer takes to pick a display when there are many displays in the shop
- Fixed AI sometimes being unable to step over small obstacles such as the shop plot bounds
- Fixed a rare case where AI can mantle up several vertical beams in a row
- Removed erroneously spawning bushes in Invasion Island water
- Fixed Elderly Customers walking backwards for too long
- Fixed employees sometimes not holding Mop properly when cleaning messes
- Fixed several items culling too early
- Fixed exception related to fishing minigame
- Fixed case where an item could be saved as being wet forever
- Fixed rare edge case where if users teleported at the same exact time that the terrain chunk could be unloaded for some users at their teleport destination
- Fixed being unable to interact with items if your own player is blocking the item (happens when you press up against a wall with the camera)
- Removed interaction collision blocking the empty part of player built doorways
- Fixed customer sink interaction facing the wrong way
- Fixed exception with nav mesh destroy code
Changed files in this update