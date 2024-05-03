Customer AI Navigation Polish Patch v0.14.5.19

This is a small patch to improve AI pathfinding in general with the help of community reports. We apologize for your experience and thank you for your patience!

To keep new players up to date: we usually have an update cadence of content patch -> hotfix -> small patch -> hotfix -> content patch -> and so on.

We'll stay vigilant and won't move on to the next content patch until we feel satisfied with the current state of the game.

Thank you for the help and for sending us your save files! We do lots of testing on our end and don't expect people to send them in (we just want you to enjoy the game), but the save files made it significantly faster to pinpoint scenarios where issues can happen more frequently.

We'll still be monitoring feedback and performing more tests on our end to ensure everything is ironed out properly. Happy shopkeeping!

v0.14.5.19 Patch Notes

➡️ Changes

Mantling is now a little more lenient so that you can press up on walls and jump forward to mantle without needing space from the wall

Temporarily removed night enemy wall attacking behavior because it's not fun enough

Haggling employees will stay at the cash register if they have no other tasks to reduce downtime

Increased runtime speed of "Fix AI Pathing" ESC menu option and have it perform a more powerful clean scan

Clicking on the "Craft" button will always insert ingredients into the input inventory (it didn't do this before if there were certain combinations of repeat or employee usage)

Added recoloring functionality to blonde messy hair option to character customization

Added teleport VFX to employees that disappear or reappear from gathering or breaks

Updated fonts for haggling UI

⚙️ Optimizations

Removed 20,000 tris from Aiden's house chunk proxy

Increased speed of Fix AI Pathing feature

🛠️ General Fixes