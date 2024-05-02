v0.48
- Added ladder climbing functionality
- Added one handed weapon use for certain weapons when arm is injured
- Added dominant hand left/right option
- Added Luminous Katana variant for Rank 12 Brawlers
- Added FN Rifle (Assault Rifle)
- Fixed some more performance issues
- Fixed issue with cold server boot
- Fixed explosions not damaging hardcore bodies
- Fixed iron sight position for Valiant and Valiant Precision
- Fixed iron sight position for KAK Charger, KAK Thrasher, Kalash and Micro Kalash
- Fixed iron sight position for KA5 DMR, KA5 AR, KA5 CQBR and KA5 AP
- Fixed issues with obscurity visibility when using certain scopes
- Improved collision between players
- Improved shotgun reliability and consistency of damage
- Improved on screen blood visuals, timings and consistency
- Increased explosive damage required to obliterate
- Made obscurity fade more visually appealing
- Made small improvements to the obscurity character mesh
- Made the depth sight capable of spotting obscurity
- Made push firemode trigger explosives via a delay similar to tank roar
- Made any hits on obscurity briefly glow red
- Reduced dash recharge time by 33%
- Updated some more weapons to support adaptive camo
- Updated tank stance description
- Updated melee physical effects to better use swing direction
- Updated recoil to be:
- Reduced and more predictable in short bursts
- More rigid through the arms (controlled recoil kicks view not gun out of hands)
- Increased with prolonged fire
- Updated the following maps:
- Deserted (new map - work in progress)
- Outback
- Parking
- Skirmish
- Storage
Thanks KuJler, Aurogami, real, Sam, Trofy, Valentin!
_Previous Important Hotfix Updates
0.47.5 hotfix:
- Fixed some performance issues
- Increased obscurity torch strength
- Added torch direction indicator to obscurity torch
- Colourised torch direction indicator based on source
- Doubled the score limit in human domination
- Dropped weapons now clean up between obscurity elimination rounds
- Made the obscurity slightly more visible
- Increased the amount of blood chunking damage bullets / shotguns do, especially for lower power weapons
- Reduced the amount of bullet / shotgun blood chunking players take when downed
- Increased blood restored by both bandages and med kits
0.47.4 hotfix:
- Fixed server crash
- Fixed game crash
- Reduced base obscurity sword damage
- All obscurity stances now use stamina to some extent:
- Attacking with full stamina deals bonus damage (one hit kills possible)
- Obscurity tank stance now needs to land hits to charge stamina
- Fixed bug where obscurity were totally visible in some circumstances
- Increased damage obscurity take from explosives
Thanks to everyone who endured the crashes and sent us those reports :)
0.47.3 hotfix:
- Increased visibility of obscurity cloak
- Reduced ambush stance health boost_
Changed files in this update