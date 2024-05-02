 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Obscurity: Unknown Threat Playtest update for 2 May 2024

v 0.48

Share · View all patches · Build 14251130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.48

  • Added ladder climbing functionality
  • Added one handed weapon use for certain weapons when arm is injured
  • Added dominant hand left/right option
  • Added Luminous Katana variant for Rank 12 Brawlers
  • Added FN Rifle (Assault Rifle)
  • Fixed some more performance issues
  • Fixed issue with cold server boot
  • Fixed explosions not damaging hardcore bodies
  • Fixed iron sight position for Valiant and Valiant Precision
  • Fixed iron sight position for KAK Charger, KAK Thrasher, Kalash and Micro Kalash
  • Fixed iron sight position for KA5 DMR, KA5 AR, KA5 CQBR and KA5 AP
  • Fixed issues with obscurity visibility when using certain scopes
  • Improved collision between players
  • Improved shotgun reliability and consistency of damage
  • Improved on screen blood visuals, timings and consistency
  • Increased explosive damage required to obliterate
  • Made obscurity fade more visually appealing
  • Made small improvements to the obscurity character mesh
  • Made the depth sight capable of spotting obscurity
  • Made push firemode trigger explosives via a delay similar to tank roar
  • Made any hits on obscurity briefly glow red
  • Reduced dash recharge time by 33%
  • Updated some more weapons to support adaptive camo
  • Updated tank stance description
  • Updated melee physical effects to better use swing direction
  • Updated recoil to be:
  • Reduced and more predictable in short bursts
  • More rigid through the arms (controlled recoil kicks view not gun out of hands)
  • Increased with prolonged fire
  • Updated the following maps:
  • Deserted (new map - work in progress)
  • Outback
  • Parking
  • Skirmish
  • Storage

Thanks KuJler, Aurogami, real, Sam, Trofy, Valentin!

_Previous Important Hotfix Updates
0.47.5 hotfix:

  • Fixed some performance issues
  • Increased obscurity torch strength
  • Added torch direction indicator to obscurity torch
  • Colourised torch direction indicator based on source
  • Doubled the score limit in human domination
  • Dropped weapons now clean up between obscurity elimination rounds
  • Made the obscurity slightly more visible
  • Increased the amount of blood chunking damage bullets / shotguns do, especially for lower power weapons
  • Reduced the amount of bullet / shotgun blood chunking players take when downed
  • Increased blood restored by both bandages and med kits

0.47.4 hotfix:

  • Fixed server crash
  • Fixed game crash
  • Reduced base obscurity sword damage
  • All obscurity stances now use stamina to some extent:
  • Attacking with full stamina deals bonus damage (one hit kills possible)
  • Obscurity tank stance now needs to land hits to charge stamina
  • Fixed bug where obscurity were totally visible in some circumstances
  • Increased damage obscurity take from explosives

Thanks to everyone who endured the crashes and sent us those reports :)

0.47.3 hotfix:

  • Increased visibility of obscurity cloak
  • Reduced ambush stance health boost_

Changed files in this update

macOS Unknown Threat Playtest Mac Depot 1843872
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link