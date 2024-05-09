 Skip to content

Hamlet update for 9 May 2024

Hamlet; Saving, Settings, a real game!

9 May 2024

Hamlet 0.212
Redid the entire game from scratch.
Saving, Settings, and lots of 'game' is done.

Logging - Logging for profit.
0.22 - 0.29 plans in game.

More to come soon!

