Ye Flask Update

NOTE IF YOU HAVE A SERIOUS BUG WITH NEW VERSION. I made many changes, including some to fix some of the previous saving errors. In an ideal world I would take the time to write a save conversion script for incompatible versions before releasing an update. The truth is my time is limited and the alpha is short enough I don't feel too terrible making some people reset during this alpha if they run into errors for a rare update. I'd love to hear about any errors you get in the discord to help me find more ways to make my save system more resilient. As for how you can continue to play if it's broken on Windows, you'll want to go into your User folder > AppData (make sure view hidden items is checked in File Exlporer's view tab) > Local > Dr__Esereth_Alpha_Build > and delete all four .sav files in this folder before lauching the game again. Sorry for the inconvenience. I'll do my best to avoid this in the future. Now. New Features:

Potentially fixed bug that prevents some monitors from fullscreening.

New prototype (that you can 3 separate instances of) FLASKS! Fill them with different liquids for different effects in the chemistry branch.

New loading screen. New Onboarding menus (only opens if there's no savedata).

Open source scripts created by JujuAdams integrated for text rendering and input control.

Some bugs with the save system fixed.

Visual improvements to slots game interface.

Buying UI theme auto equips it now.

Skip dialogue button works a little better.

Notifications move out of the way of text boxes.

Hint button no longercrashes game in starting menus.

Fixed depth sorting bug where silhoette could show when an object was behind the player.

Slight redesign of Nanite factory first room to reduce frustration and teach mommentum solution easier.

Slight redesing of Nanite apiary to remove buggy storage unit / potential red herring.

Slight redesign of HQ to ensure player learns how to jump while information is fresh.

Game window darkens when not focused and now doesn't read a left/right mouse button press used to regain focus on the window.

Lots of other stuff I'm forgetting I'm sure. It's been some time since my last update. I took on too many refactorings at once. I get easily exited to add features or refactor code to make it more forwards compatible before completely finishing my last eneavor. Before I knew it I had a huge backlog of things to do before the version was stable enough. Lesson learned hopefully.