 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terrordrome - Reign of the Legends update for 3 May 2024

Terrordrome : ROTL Update 21 Quick Fix 4

Share · View all patches · Build 14250741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue on Sasquatch Far Unleashed not triggering physics freeze.

  • Adjusted Sasquatch's Air Grab to only hit while the opponent is fully in the air.

  • Fixed an issue of desync within the netcode when performing a dodge.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Terrordrome - Reign of the Legends Content Depot 1291171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link