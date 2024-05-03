-
Fixed an issue on Sasquatch Far Unleashed not triggering physics freeze.
Adjusted Sasquatch's Air Grab to only hit while the opponent is fully in the air.
Fixed an issue of desync within the netcode when performing a dodge.
Terrordrome - Reign of the Legends update for 3 May 2024
Terrordrome : ROTL Update 21 Quick Fix 4
