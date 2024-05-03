v1.18.961 - NEW CARDS / FIXES / UI TWEAKS!

Share · View all patches · Build 14250725 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 04:33:11 UTC by Wendy

Thanks everyone for the feedback and bug report messages - as a solo game designer and developer your input really helps a lot!

Patch Notes

Most people who have played over 10+ hours are saying they WANT MORE CARDS - so this update I have created 6 new cards !

New Cards!

Subscribe to the Steam BETA branch, or drop into the Discord to keep up to date / supply feedback.

'Torch Lighter' - extra damage v buds

'The Talisman' - supports Mystical class cards

'White Widow' - extra damage vs possie with additional drop combos

'Dragon Tattoo' - target own possie +1 ToKe, +1 Tolerance ~ single use

'Guinae Pigs!' - this card just had to be made... [ON DROP] repeated clone

'Double Jointed' - forgot I already rolled one... clone player joint on board

Other Card Changes / Balance

According to player feedback, I have also modified the abilities / stats of some cards to improve deck building and play combos. Pet decks are more viable. I will be updating the AI to better take advantage of these new cards and changes ASAP!

'Higher Love' - re-classified as MYSTICAL

'Black Cat' - attack also STUNS

'Soul Sacrifice' - also affects PET class

'Indica and Sativa Clones' - balanced stats

'Super Happy' - also affects PET class

'Look Who's Back' - also resurrects PET class (new 'art' soon)

'Relaxation' - also affects PET class

'Skull Tattoo' - reworked to [TARGET OWN POSSIE] +1 attack +1 retaliation (removed swap toke/tolerance)

'Psychic Moment' - the copied card is now shown in HISTORY...

'The Destroyer' - balance 7 DM | 5 TK | 2 TL | 5 RT | 4 MV

'Head Flaps' and 'Beanie Brain' have been reworked to single use target ability - making them great for early possie decks / quick support otherwise.

I will be continually improving and balancing out things according to feedback and already have quite a few new cards and abilities planned.

Fixes / Other

There's always something to fix / improve!

End Game State - the game no longer tries to predict end game which caused issues with last card played if no cards in deck. It is now either Resign or 0 health to end game.

UI: Deck Builder filters updated (reset filters button / click text to toggle fix)

ANIMATION: reduced 'card blending / overlay / meshing together' issues

GRAVEYARD: missing top card issue fixed

'Look Who's Back' - fix stuck after resurrection

'Roach Clip' - drop loop fixed

'Skate or Die' / 'Skateboard' - drop combos +1 Toke Power fixed

A few history row data fixes - more to come!

AI: deck tweaks and new cards added

AI: 'The Experiment' AI is now much more aggressive

AI: all have deck changes (more to come)

Current Focus

Game UI and Tutorial. While the game is easy to pick up, feedback suggests that a quick 1st run tutorial would be welcomed.

MORE FEEDBACK PLEASE!

I'm glad to hear most of your are having fun with Bud Masters! Let me know what you think. Drop into the Discord and say Hi!

GLHF!