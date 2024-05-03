 Skip to content

Trash in the Flower Garden update for 3 May 2024

New Minigame Added and Ongoing Language Purification in Korean Version

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

In this update, we have added a new minigame. After the conversation with the teacher in the staff room, you can enjoy a simple hide-and-seek game with Yuna. (Note: This content may not apply to existing save files.)

Additionally, we have removed some severe swear words from the Korean version of the game to reduce unpleasant experiences for players. This effort is ongoing, and we aim to remove all inappropriate language as quickly as possible to provide a cleaner and more pleasant gaming environment.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2701361
  • Loading history…
