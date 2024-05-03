 Skip to content

Lord of Rigel update for 3 May 2024

Early Access 3 Patch 2024.7

Share · View all patches · Build 14250702

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1829 Scrapping outposts in System and Colony View not updating UI fix
  • Ticket #1828 Blockades occurring in systems with no hostile fleets fix
  • Ticket #1830 Purchased Warp Enhancers not clearing from build queue if already built fix
  • Ticket #1831 QOL – Tactical combat scan ability
  • Ticket #1834 Trade Goods and Housing removed from build queue after turn
  • Ticket #1833 QOL - Advanced New Game Settings added
  • Ticket #1805 QOL - Leader System added
  • Ticket #1832 QOL – Tactical Timer added

Changed files in this update

