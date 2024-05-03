- Ticket #1829 Scrapping outposts in System and Colony View not updating UI fix
- Ticket #1828 Blockades occurring in systems with no hostile fleets fix
- Ticket #1830 Purchased Warp Enhancers not clearing from build queue if already built fix
- Ticket #1831 QOL – Tactical combat scan ability
- Ticket #1834 Trade Goods and Housing removed from build queue after turn
- Ticket #1833 QOL - Advanced New Game Settings added
- Ticket #1805 QOL - Leader System added
- Ticket #1832 QOL – Tactical Timer added
Lord of Rigel update for 3 May 2024
Early Access 3 Patch 2024.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
