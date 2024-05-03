 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 3 May 2024

Noble Fates 0.29.3.10 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 


Fix for Crash related to Animations  

New Game  
Fix for Animation issue after starting new Game  

Visitors  
Fix for Visitors not Arriving properly```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

