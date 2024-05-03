Noble Fates 0.29.3.10 Released!

Hotfix
Fix for Crash related to Animations
New Game
Fix for Animation issue after starting new Game
Visitors
Fix for Visitors not Arriving properly```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hotfix
Fix for Crash related to Animations
New Game
Fix for Animation issue after starting new Game
Visitors
Fix for Visitors not Arriving properly```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update