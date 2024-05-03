 Skip to content

MAJOR Psychoscopy update for 3 May 2024

Labyrinth Update 0.5.0

Labyrinth Update

Labyrint

  • A new game mode added to the game.
  • Labyrinth has 5 new types of creatures that cannot be banished.
  • Artifacts have been added as special items for the Labyrinth.
  • Every time you obtain an artifact, you can earn 100 experience and money.
  • 2 special rare artifacts added to the Labyrint.
  • These 2 artifacts reward a pet to the person who obtains them. (Only first time you obtained)
  • There is an in-game shop in Labyrint.

Added

  • 2 new map events added.
  • Owl: Can play a sound when triggered. Generally found on higher grounds.
  • Statues: There are 3 types of statues around the map, posing randomly.
    -- Taking a picture of statues after they change pose rewards money and experience.
    -- Statues don't change pose if a player is close.
  • 4 Kittens added as pets.
  • 2 of them can be bought from the shop.
  • 1 of them can be obtained through level pass.
  • The reward code for the last one is hidden around the game maps.

  • Boar added to maps.

  • A new banishment method has been added for Nightmares.

  • Nightmares can be banished by finding a dreamcatcher which is hidden around maps.
  • The dreamcatcher does not occupy a slot in your inventory like keys.
  • Once obtained, you need to go and place it at the Statue of Nightmare to banish the Nightmare.
    • Horse added as a new vehicle.

Fixed

  • An issue that caused money and experience to be calculated incorrectly has been fixed.

Changed

  • After test, now items in all maps except Island and Mountain House spawn random.

  • Some maps updated.

  • You can hear mysterious person talking when answer the phone boots.

  • Because Nightmares spawned inside the ground, they will now spawn in specific positions until the random spawn system is fixed.

  • Now you can pick up items from the ground by using the Space Bar.

  • Character rotations have been made smoother.

Removed

  • Ouija system fully reworked.
  • Due to issues with the speech recognition systems, speech recognition has been disabled, and now using the Y key allows you to interact with ghosts using a Walkie Talkie or Ouija.

