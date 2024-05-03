Labyrinth Update 0.5.0

Labyrinth Update
Labyrint
- A new game mode added to the game.
- Labyrinth has 5 new types of creatures that cannot be banished.
- Artifacts have been added as special items for the Labyrinth.
- Every time you obtain an artifact, you can earn 100 experience and money.
- 2 special rare artifacts added to the Labyrint.
- These 2 artifacts reward a pet to the person who obtains them. (Only first time you obtained)
- There is an in-game shop in Labyrint.
Added
- 2 new map events added.
- Owl: Can play a sound when triggered. Generally found on higher grounds.
- Statues: There are 3 types of statues around the map, posing randomly.
-- Taking a picture of statues after they change pose rewards money and experience.
-- Statues don't change pose if a player is close.
- 4 Kittens added as pets.
- 2 of them can be bought from the shop.
- 1 of them can be obtained through level pass.
- The reward code for the last one is hidden around the game maps.
-
Boar added to maps.
-
A new banishment method has been added for Nightmares.
- Nightmares can be banished by finding a dreamcatcher which is hidden around maps.
- The dreamcatcher does not occupy a slot in your inventory like keys.
- Once obtained, you need to go and place it at the Statue of Nightmare to banish the Nightmare.
-
- Horse added as a new vehicle.
Fixed
- An issue that caused money and experience to be calculated incorrectly has been fixed.
Changed
-
After test, now items in all maps except Island and Mountain House spawn random.
-
Some maps updated.
-
You can hear mysterious person talking when answer the phone boots.
-
Because Nightmares spawned inside the ground, they will now spawn in specific positions until the random spawn system is fixed.
-
Now you can pick up items from the ground by using the Space Bar.
-
Character rotations have been made smoother.
Removed
- Ouija system fully reworked.
- Due to issues with the speech recognition systems, speech recognition has been disabled, and now using the Y key allows you to interact with ghosts using a Walkie Talkie or Ouija.
Changed files in this update