Rockin' Racket update for 3 May 2024

Patch #2 Now Live!

After about a week from the last patch, we've been able to fix some things we missed before.

This patch includes the following fixes:

  • Added in separate audio adjustment sliders
  • Fixed name/title mistakes in the credits
  • Added a "close" button on the minigames
  • Fixed t-shirt cannon firing the wrong shirts
  • Fixed character sprite in a conversation with Kurt
  • Fixed overlapping of audience sprites

We will keep an eye out for more changes that need to be made over the next few weeks. Rock out like the superstar you are!

