Patch #2 Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 14250592 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 02:09:21 UTC by Wendy

After about a week from the last patch, we've been able to fix some things we missed before.

This patch includes the following fixes:

Added in separate audio adjustment sliders

Fixed name/title mistakes in the credits

Added a "close" button on the minigames

Fixed t-shirt cannon firing the wrong shirts

Fixed character sprite in a conversation with Kurt

Fixed overlapping of audience sprites

We will keep an eye out for more changes that need to be made over the next few weeks. Rock out like the superstar you are!