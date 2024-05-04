 Skip to content

Star Realms update for 4 May 2024

20240503 - Bug fixes

Build 14250499

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes
-Cards other than bases can be selected by cards like Mega Mech and Bombardment
-Sound not completely turned off when sliders are at 0

