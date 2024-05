[Announcement] Children's Day Event

Share · View all patches · Build 14250388 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 00:39:04 UTC by Wendy

<Event>

Children's Day Login Event



May 3rd (Fri) (UTC+0) - May 5th (Sun) (UTC+0): Kanavan Kindergarten Coordi Full Set (7 Days) Select Box x1

May 3rd (Fri) (UTC+0): Kanavan Kindergarten Hat Select Box x1

May 4th (Sat) (UTC+0): Kanavan Kindergarten Upper Select Box x1, Kanavan Kindergarten Lower Select Box x1

May 5th (Sun) (UTC+0): Kanavan Kindergarten Shoes Select Box x1, Kanavan Kindergarten Bag Select Box x1

Players will receive only one Kanavan Kindergarten Coordi Full Set (7 Days) for the duration of the event.

Players can acquire Coordi for a character of their choice for 7 days from The Kanavan Kindergarten Coordi Full Set (7 days).

Players can acquire a permanent Coordi Part for a character of their choice from Kanavan Kindergarten Coordi Parts Select Box.

Children's Day Buff Event

May 3rd (Fri) 00:00 (UTC+0) - May 7th (Tue) 00:00 (UTC+0)

EXP +50% Gain in Dungeons

GP +50% from all Modes

Excluded Dungeons: Nightmare Circus, Monster Train 301, Hungry Pets' Revolt, Moonlight Village, Angry Bosses, Talin's Revenge, King Slime Dungeon, Dimension's Door, Trial Forest, Trial Tower, Frostlands Region, Trivia Region

<List of Items to be Deleted during Maintenance on May 8th (UTC+0)>

Kanavan Kindergarten Coordi Full Set (7 Days) Select Box

Kanavan Kindergarten Coordi Full Set (7 Days) Box

Kanavan Kindergarten Hat Select Box

Kanavan Kindergarten Upper Select Box

Kanavan Kindergarten Lower Select Box

Kanavan Kindergarten Shoes Select Box

Kanavan Kindergarten Bag Select Box

