MAJOR Trouble in Tornado Town update for 3 May 2024

Leaderboards, Laboratories, and... Lockjaw?!

MAJOR Trouble in Tornado Town update for 3 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey! It's been a while!

Today marks the official release of the 4th Trouble in Tornado Town level, Abducted Laboratories!

That's not all! Speedrun the game's levels and show up on the new leaderboards!

Here's some additional patch notes
  • Fixed some grammatical mistakes in objective names
  • Controller support has been improved!
  • Many new visual effects have been added, seek them out!

BONUS

You read this all the way through? Nice. Wishlist our new game, Lockjaw: Robo-Royale, coming out soon! There's also a free demo (which we'll update very soon).

