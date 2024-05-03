- add colors to players and NPCs
- update female NPC character models
- play a sound and request window attention on turn begin
- when joining a battle, the battlefield grid is always displayed
- simplify some blocks
- fix some monster animations
- expose 1 new shadow and 1 new lighting option in settings
- add a Pair Crafting achievement
- fix battle tile generation by omitting "floating islands"
- improve cowardly AI by keeping more distance when searching for a path
Rebornia update for 3 May 2024
[0.4.5] changes for May 03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
