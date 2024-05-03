 Skip to content

Rebornia update for 3 May 2024

[0.4.5] changes for May 03

Last edited by Wendy

  • add colors to players and NPCs
  • update female NPC character models
  • play a sound and request window attention on turn begin
  • when joining a battle, the battlefield grid is always displayed
  • simplify some blocks
  • fix some monster animations
  • expose 1 new shadow and 1 new lighting option in settings
  • add a Pair Crafting achievement
  • fix battle tile generation by omitting "floating islands"
  • improve cowardly AI by keeping more distance when searching for a path

