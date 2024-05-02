 Skip to content

Pixel Paint Together update for 2 May 2024

Polish pass

Share · View all patches · Build 14249833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Replaced the old level up pop up

with a little bubble that spawns in the corner (pop it to level up)

also changed the complete screen to frame the picture you completed

Changed files in this update

Depot 2953231
