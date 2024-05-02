Polish pass

Replaced the old level up pop up
with a little bubble that spawns in the corner (pop it to level up)
also changed the complete screen to frame the picture you completed
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Replaced the old level up pop up
with a little bubble that spawns in the corner (pop it to level up)
also changed the complete screen to frame the picture you completed
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update