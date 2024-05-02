UNDERWORLD UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 14249679 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy

MAPS

NEW MAP: UNDERWORLD ( from Retro Puppet Master and Puppet Master 4 & 5)

Create a vast portal bridging Sutekh's shadowy dominion to his Egyptian temple, drawing inspiration from both Puppet Master 4 and Retro Puppet Master.









Fifth Floor

New prop placement.

Remastered lighting and optimization.

Attic

Remastered lighting and optimization.

Rick’s Lab

Remastered lighting and optimization.

HUMANS

NEW HUMAN: WATCHER ( from Retro Puppet Master)

Resurrected undead mummy servants of Sutekh, solely tasked with eliminating anyone who tries to steal Sutekh's secret of life. ”It's time to rise, it’s time to kill.”

New Ability: Power of Sutekh

Press [Ability1] to project demonic energy that detonates on impact, causing a 3-second ragdoll effect and minor damage in a small area.

HP = 5

Utility = 3

Speed = 2

Stealth = 5

Agility = 2

New Skin: Watcher Alt (unlocks with XP)

New Skin: Watcher Leather (unlocks with XP)

New Skin: Watcher White (unlocks with XP)

New Skin: Watcher Demonic (unlocks with XP)

New Skin: Watcher Demon(unlocks with XP)





AGENT

Increase Health Regeneration Speed from 12 to 27

Increased Crouch Speed from 1.75 to 1.9

DANA HADLEY

Increase Health Regeneration Speed from 12 to 30

MARTHA

Increase Health Regeneration Speed from 12 to 25

WEAPONS

New Melee Weapon: Femur

New Weapon: Skull (Basic Throwable)

(Basic Throwable) New Weapon: Ebony Skull (Throw a glowing skull that explodes on impact ragdolling and causes critical damage to any puppet within its small radius.)

(Throw a glowing skull that explodes on impact ragdolling and causes critical damage to any puppet within its small radius.) New Weapon: Grenade: Throw a powerful grenade that explodes after 2.5 seconds. Ragdolling and killing anything with a medium radius.

Firepoker

Primary Attack reduced from 20 to 17

Crowbar

Primary Attack reduced from 25 to 20

Frying Pan

Primary Attack reduced from 25 to 20

Wrench

Primary Attack reduced from 30 to 22

Shotgun

Increased spread while aiming. From 0.01 to 0.025 (Hip fire is 0.05)

Vase

Added breakable impact effect. (with silly sound fx)

Plate

Added breakable impact effect.

PERKS Changes

Enraged

Reduced Legendary from 4 damage to 2 damage

Reduced Epic from 3 damage to 1.5 damage

Reduced Legendary from 2 damage to 1 damage

Reduced Legendary from 1 damage to 0.5 damage

PUPPETS

Night Vision.

Puppets now have a togglable light source attached to them that only they can see. Helps them see in the dark. You can change the key bind in the options menu.

Ninja Perk Revision

Initially, the Ninja perk reduced footstep volume with increasing rarity. However, we discovered that this made the perk less impactful and even useless for certain characters. Therefore, we decided to rework its functionality.

Common: Removes footstep sounds.

Rare: Removes footstep sounds and adds forward momentum while jumping.

Unique: Increases start movement speed by 0.5

Legendary: Reduces your Puppet's gravity by 0.3.

Every Puppet now has a Cell Shaded Comic Book Skin and Weapon Skin, each unlockable for free with XP!







Sixshooter

New Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)

New Weapon Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)

Decreased cooldown of lasso from 30 seconds to 15

Decreased gravity multiplier from 1.5 to 1.25

Torch

New Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)

New Weapon Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)

Decreased gravity multiplier from 1.5 to 1.25

New Fire Effects for both red and purple flamethrower.

Tunneler

New Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)

New Weapon Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)

New Voice

Remaster textures

Now possesses the Shredder ability to headshot enemy puppets for double damage.

Now features a 2-second Anti-Ragdoll effect upon initiating a dash.

Jester

New Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)

New Weapon Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)

Leech-Woman

New Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)

New Skin: Puppet Master 3 Dress (DLC)

New Weapon Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)

Pinhead

New Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)

New Weapon Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)

Decapitron

New Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)

New Weapon Skin: Retro Head Comic (unlocks with XP)

New Weapon Skin: Morph Head Comic (unlocks with XP)

New Weapon Skin: Retro Head Comic (unlocks with XP)

Reduced flashing effect for Decapitron’s execution.

TOTEMS

Totem Ravager

New Skin: Homunculus (DLC)

New Weapon Skin: Scimitars (DLC)

Blow Dart cooldown decreased from 10 seconds to 6 seconds

Now possesses the Shredder ability to headshot enemy puppets for double damage.

Totem Sutekh

Reduced flashing effect for Sutekh’s execution.

DEMONIC TOYS

Baby Oopsie Daisy

Improved collision for F#&King Gun!

Grizzly Teddy Bat

Reduced knock back force from 1000 to 500

Increased cooldown from 1 second to 3 seconds

Mr. Static

Increased Static Missile explosion radius.

Now possesses the ability to headshot enemy puppets for double damage.

Monster Teddy

Bear Barge: Reduced cooldown from 45 seconds to 25 seconds

Can now be headshot by enemy puppets causing 1.5 times damage.

NEW STREAMER SAFE MUSIC

3 original songs/remixes of the Puppet Master Main Theme by Spectral Fields.

IMPROVEMENTS and CHANGES

Full Controller Support

Experience the game comfortably from your couch with a controller in hand. Wield a miniature Blade Cursor, reminiscent of the classic Interactive trailer!

Hit Confirm

Improved feedback both audio and visual when attacking.

Puppets now bleed green!

Blue Hit marker shows when you hit someone that's Invulnerable

Death Cam

Dying now comes with a 3 second delay before entering the character select screen.

Full Time First Person mode.

In the Options menu you can now turn on a full time first person mode so you dont return to third person after exiting a vent.

Executions

In ‘Manhunt’ and ‘Puppet Master’ game modes, executing in the elevator will pause the escape timer.

Fixed various issues that caused the execution camera to clip or break the cutscene.

Puppet Trunk

The Puppet Trunk can now be accessed via the Lobby!

Developed a new “Scrap all common” button that scraps all common perks but one of each.

Developed a "Scrap All Selected Duplicate" feature that removes all duplicate perks of the currently selected perk.

Hovering over a perk will display the perk’s description in the perk text field.

Toulon’s Journals

Added a Raven Statue counter (better late then never)

The Scoreboard now dynamically updates according to your customized button bindings.

Human Weapons no longer spawn in Toulon’s Journals.

Graphics Options

Added disable Buto fog effect button.

Added FPS limiter

Adjustable FOV slider

Lobby Update

Lobbies now support voice chat

You can mute people in both the lobby and in game individually.

Replaced the Kick function with a new BAN feature that resets every time the host restarts the game.

Selecting a player’s name will show you their steam profile.

You can now access the puppet trunk in the lobby

All game modes can now toggle dominator puppet types.

Hosts can now kick players while in game.

Puppet Wars can adjust the XP limit.

You can now swap teams in Puppet Master and Puppet Wars mid match.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused melee weapons to not have impact effects.

Fixed issue where some Demonic Toy perks would cause primary charged melee attacks to have an extended active time.

Fixed an issue that caused traps to be placed lopsided or fall upside down.

Fixed an issue that caused Baby Oospie to repeat the same line every time he heals using the Master’s Medallion.

Fixed various floating weapon spawns.

Fixed an issue where weapons would drop through the floor when replaced off the ground.

Fixed an issue that caused music to overlap during objective prompts.

Fixed an issue that caused weapons not to be Outlined when a player is revealed.

Fixed an issue that caused shadows to not be disabled when toggled in the options menu.

Fixed an issue that caused players with high ping to not die after an execution.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to execution from unreasonable distance, including through the floor on attic.

Fixed an issue that caused you to get stuck in a low FOV state if you chanced characters while aiming.

Fixed an issue that prevented melee weapons from having proper impact effects.

AUDIO IMPROVMENTS

Raven Sound 3D sound settings improved

Door Audio source 3D sound settings improved

Lowered footstep volume for Decapatron by a small margin

Increased the radius of Decapatron's footsteps

Reduced Mr static footsteps Volume by a small margin

Increased the radius of Mr Static Footsteps

Fixed 3d audio settings for all Impact processors

Increased Blades Footstep Volume by a small margin

Reduced the frequency the pain sounds play for all Demonic Toys

