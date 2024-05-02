UNDERWORLD UPDATE

MAPS
NEW MAP: UNDERWORLD ( from Retro Puppet Master and Puppet Master 4 & 5)
Create a vast portal bridging Sutekh's shadowy dominion to his Egyptian temple, drawing inspiration from both Puppet Master 4 and Retro Puppet Master.
Fifth Floor
New prop placement.
Remastered lighting and optimization.
Attic
Remastered lighting and optimization.
Rick’s Lab
Remastered lighting and optimization.
HUMANS
NEW HUMAN: WATCHER ( from Retro Puppet Master)
Resurrected undead mummy servants of Sutekh, solely tasked with eliminating anyone who tries to steal Sutekh's secret of life. ”It's time to rise, it’s time to kill.”
New Ability: Power of Sutekh
Press [Ability1] to project demonic energy that detonates on impact, causing a 3-second ragdoll effect and minor damage in a small area.
HP = 5
Utility = 3
Speed = 2
Stealth = 5
Agility = 2
- New Skin: Watcher Alt (unlocks with XP)
- New Skin: Watcher Leather (unlocks with XP)
- New Skin: Watcher White (unlocks with XP)
- New Skin: Watcher Demonic (unlocks with XP)
- New Skin: Watcher Demon(unlocks with XP)
AGENT
Increase Health Regeneration Speed from 12 to 27
Increased Crouch Speed from 1.75 to 1.9
DANA HADLEY
Increase Health Regeneration Speed from 12 to 30
MARTHA
Increase Health Regeneration Speed from 12 to 25
WEAPONS
- New Melee Weapon: Femur
- New Weapon: Skull (Basic Throwable)
- New Weapon: Ebony Skull (Throw a glowing skull that explodes on impact ragdolling and causes critical damage to any puppet within its small radius.)
- New Weapon: Grenade: Throw a powerful grenade that explodes after 2.5 seconds. Ragdolling and killing anything with a medium radius.
Firepoker
Primary Attack reduced from 20 to 17
Crowbar
Primary Attack reduced from 25 to 20
Frying Pan
Primary Attack reduced from 25 to 20
Wrench
Primary Attack reduced from 30 to 22
Shotgun
Increased spread while aiming. From 0.01 to 0.025 (Hip fire is 0.05)
Vase
Added breakable impact effect. (with silly sound fx)
Plate
Added breakable impact effect.
PERKS Changes
Enraged
Reduced Legendary from 4 damage to 2 damage
Reduced Epic from 3 damage to 1.5 damage
Reduced Legendary from 2 damage to 1 damage
Reduced Legendary from 1 damage to 0.5 damage
PUPPETS
Night Vision.
Puppets now have a togglable light source attached to them that only they can see. Helps them see in the dark. You can change the key bind in the options menu.
Ninja Perk Revision
Initially, the Ninja perk reduced footstep volume with increasing rarity. However, we discovered that this made the perk less impactful and even useless for certain characters. Therefore, we decided to rework its functionality.
Common: Removes footstep sounds.
Rare: Removes footstep sounds and adds forward momentum while jumping.
Unique: Increases start movement speed by 0.5
Legendary: Reduces your Puppet's gravity by 0.3.
Every Puppet now has a Cell Shaded Comic Book Skin and Weapon Skin, each unlockable for free with XP!
Sixshooter
- New Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)
- New Weapon Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)
- Decreased cooldown of lasso from 30 seconds to 15
- Decreased gravity multiplier from 1.5 to 1.25
Torch
- New Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)
- New Weapon Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)
- Decreased gravity multiplier from 1.5 to 1.25
- New Fire Effects for both red and purple flamethrower.
Tunneler
- New Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)
- New Weapon Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)
- New Voice
- Remaster textures
- Now possesses the Shredder ability to headshot enemy puppets for double damage.
- Now features a 2-second Anti-Ragdoll effect upon initiating a dash.
Jester
- New Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)
- New Weapon Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)
Leech-Woman
- New Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)
- New Skin: Puppet Master 3 Dress (DLC)
- New Weapon Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)
Pinhead
- New Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)
- New Weapon Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)
Decapitron
- New Skin: Comic (unlocks with XP)
- New Weapon Skin: Retro Head Comic (unlocks with XP)
- New Weapon Skin: Morph Head Comic (unlocks with XP)
- New Weapon Skin: Retro Head Comic (unlocks with XP)
- Reduced flashing effect for Decapitron’s execution.
TOTEMS
Totem Ravager
- New Skin: Homunculus (DLC)
- New Weapon Skin: Scimitars (DLC)
- Blow Dart cooldown decreased from 10 seconds to 6 seconds
- Now possesses the Shredder ability to headshot enemy puppets for double damage.
Totem Sutekh
- Reduced flashing effect for Sutekh’s execution.
DEMONIC TOYS
Baby Oopsie Daisy
- Improved collision for F#&King Gun!
Grizzly Teddy Bat
- Reduced knock back force from 1000 to 500
- Increased cooldown from 1 second to 3 seconds
Mr. Static
- Increased Static Missile explosion radius.
- Now possesses the ability to headshot enemy puppets for double damage.
Monster Teddy
- Bear Barge: Reduced cooldown from 45 seconds to 25 seconds
- Can now be headshot by enemy puppets causing 1.5 times damage.
NEW STREAMER SAFE MUSIC
3 original songs/remixes of the Puppet Master Main Theme by Spectral Fields.
IMPROVEMENTS and CHANGES
Full Controller Support
- Experience the game comfortably from your couch with a controller in hand. Wield a miniature Blade Cursor, reminiscent of the classic Interactive trailer!
Hit Confirm
- Improved feedback both audio and visual when attacking.
- Puppets now bleed green!
Blue Hit marker shows when you hit someone that's Invulnerable
Death Cam
- Dying now comes with a 3 second delay before entering the character select screen.
Full Time First Person mode.
- In the Options menu you can now turn on a full time first person mode so you dont return to third person after exiting a vent.
Executions
- In ‘Manhunt’ and ‘Puppet Master’ game modes, executing in the elevator will pause the escape timer.
- Fixed various issues that caused the execution camera to clip or break the cutscene.
Puppet Trunk
- The Puppet Trunk can now be accessed via the Lobby!
- Developed a new “Scrap all common” button that scraps all common perks but one of each.
- Developed a "Scrap All Selected Duplicate" feature that removes all duplicate perks of the currently selected perk.
- Hovering over a perk will display the perk’s description in the perk text field.
Toulon’s Journals
- Added a Raven Statue counter (better late then never)
- The Scoreboard now dynamically updates according to your customized button bindings.
- Human Weapons no longer spawn in Toulon’s Journals.
Graphics Options
- Added disable Buto fog effect button.
- Added FPS limiter
- Adjustable FOV slider
Lobby Update
- Lobbies now support voice chat
- You can mute people in both the lobby and in game individually.
- Replaced the Kick function with a new BAN feature that resets every time the host restarts the game.
- Selecting a player’s name will show you their steam profile.
- You can now access the puppet trunk in the lobby
- All game modes can now toggle dominator puppet types.
- Hosts can now kick players while in game.
- Puppet Wars can adjust the XP limit.
- You can now swap teams in Puppet Master and Puppet Wars mid match.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that caused melee weapons to not have impact effects.
- Fixed issue where some Demonic Toy perks would cause primary charged melee attacks to have an extended active time.
- Fixed an issue that caused traps to be placed lopsided or fall upside down.
- Fixed an issue that caused Baby Oospie to repeat the same line every time he heals using the Master’s Medallion.
- Fixed various floating weapon spawns.
- Fixed an issue where weapons would drop through the floor when replaced off the ground.
- Fixed an issue that caused music to overlap during objective prompts.
- Fixed an issue that caused weapons not to be Outlined when a player is revealed.
- Fixed an issue that caused shadows to not be disabled when toggled in the options menu.
- Fixed an issue that caused players with high ping to not die after an execution.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to execution from unreasonable distance, including through the floor on attic.
- Fixed an issue that caused you to get stuck in a low FOV state if you chanced characters while aiming.
- Fixed an issue that prevented melee weapons from having proper impact effects.
AUDIO IMPROVMENTS
- Raven Sound 3D sound settings improved
- Door Audio source 3D sound settings improved
- Lowered footstep volume for Decapatron by a small margin
- Increased the radius of Decapatron's footsteps
- Reduced Mr static footsteps Volume by a small margin
- Increased the radius of Mr Static Footsteps
- Fixed 3d audio settings for all Impact processors
- Increased Blades Footstep Volume by a small margin
- Reduced the frequency the pain sounds play for all Demonic Toys
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2752410/Puppet_Master_The_Game__Dark_Horse_Skins/
