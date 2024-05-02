 Skip to content

Simulator Z update for 2 May 2024

4.2.0

New Map:
-New map Airport for freemode

Game Changes:
-Pistol Cops rate of fire increased
-Soldier AR rate of fire increased

Bug Fixes:
-Fixed Civilians randomly not turning into a zombie when killed by a zombie
-Minor Optimization

