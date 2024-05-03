ARKSYNC E1 - Custom Key Rebinding is Here!

I've been hard at work on this update, and totally worth it! This applies to both the Main Game, and Demo. Also we really need more reviews, so please if you're enjoying the game and haven't already, drop a quick one. It helps sooo much in securing Arksync's future development. Thanks! 💙

🔻Custom Key Rebinding

The big one! You can now fully rebind controls for the Steam Deck, Gamepads, and Mouse/Keyboard. While in game, Pause, and go to Controls to find the new menu. Toggle between Gamepad, and Mouse/Keyboard settings. Mouse/Keyboard rebinding includes two inputs slots, and additional commands for improved accessibility.

*Custom Rebindings do not reflect in tutorial prompts, or some UI interfaces.

🔻Aimer Item Selecting

Another feature that's been highly requested. While aiming you can select items nearest to the aimer when interacting, allowing for better selecting when items pile up in one area. This works for Gamepad (although a little more difficult to do), and Mouse/Keyboard.

🔻Miscellaneous Fixes and Changes

With the Gamepad you can now navigate UI with the Thumbstick.

Fixed crashing in Tutorial level. Was due to the the dialog system.

"Carbine" now has correct artwork when equipped.

Removed the strange artifact when applying shield cells.

Fixed a bug in Waste Processing where the rat traps would persist when returning.

This finalizes the main features for E1! Now I'll be focusing on marketing, starting on building E2, and getting ready to become a dad soon! A lot to do. If you have bugs to report, or feedback you'd like considered share it on our official Dykom Discord Server. Thanks for playing!

- Mike Garn / Dykom Software

CONNECT:

