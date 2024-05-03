Rivals Combat (Build 0.2.200) is now live on the Beta channel

It's been a while coming, but now you can finally fight your rivals! Prepare for a brand new challenge, as your rivals not only bring magical attacks your way, but they also bring some interesting defensive challenges for you to face.

NEW:

New enemy types to fight: Fire Mage, Ice Mage, Earth Mage, Storm Mage. Each mage type has it's own unique challenges to face

New option to attack your rival when you meet them

Rivals are now more difficult to locate. NPCs will not easily divulge their locations.

Bribe or schmooze Conclave Chapterheads to discover the location of your rivals

New NPC greetings - now NPCs comment on you based on a variety of factors (your appearance, their relationship with you, how long ago they last saw you, etc)

Gain additional legacy bonuses for eliminating a rival

You can now hunt down and kill your primary rival in the Mabren's Tower quest after you've completed the quest

New combat arena - Town Street

Added new magic XP book reward to Innkeeper starter town quest

New death animation over rival portrait after killing that rival

IMPROVED:

Prompt to abandon a quest when talking to a quest giver now shows the name of the quest

Added AP cost to button tooltip on weapons

Additional "do not know" NPC responses

FIXED:

Fixed VFX glitch when casting Fireball

Fixed a bug with enemy difficult scaling

Fixed some gender-related text generation bugs

Fixed some minor combat background formatting issues

Fixed a bug where abandoning the tower quest wouldn't remove the prompt to abandon the tower quest

There are likely more fixes and additions not listed here that I may be missing :)

Also, there are a few bugs remaining that we need to fix, but we have already made you wait long enough, so we decided to release this beta build with these issues outstanding so we don't keep you waiting any longer. These aren't game breaking bugs and we'll get these fixed up asap.

KNOWN ISSUES:

While NPCs will not reveal the location of your primary rival in the Mabren's Tower quest prematurely, it's still possible to potentially encounter this rival by chance and kill them prior to completing the Tower quest. This should end the quest, but currently does not. We'll fix this soon.

If you kill a rival and then find them on the Relationship screen, it currently does not indicate that they were killed. This will be fixed soon as well.

When visiting a Shipwright, there is a text bug related to displaying his current activity when greeting you.

Thanks for testing out this beta and we hope you enjoy it! As always, we'd love to hear about any bugs you come across that we may have missed and would love to get your feedback on the new rival combat. Enjoy!